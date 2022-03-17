‘The Voice’ Alum Talks Grand Ole Opry Debut

Kameron Marlowe was a contestant on season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice,” and the country music star has since made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Marlowe was invited by star Brad Paisley, and he has since taken the stage with his single, “Giving You Up.”

He spoke about the debut with the Grand Ole Opry in a video posted to YouTube.

In the video, Marlowe said that Paisley’s invitation was “a real special moment” for him since it took place in front of his family and fans from his hometown.

Marlowe shared that he has a long history with wanting to be part of the Grand Ole Opry.

“I remember listening to the Opry growing up and watching it with my grandpa, who has long since passed,” he shared. “Tonight is going to be a dedication to him. It’s going to be real special.”

The video then showed Marlow performing his single, which occurred on September 29, 2021.

“My grandparents are honestly the only reason I’m even in Nashville,” Marlowe said. “I was honestly just completely broke, just trying to work around town. I didn’t have any money to record.”

His grandparents lent him the money to record, which “changed my life,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe Encouraged an ‘American Idol’ Contestant

After 19-year-old Noah Thompson auditioned for season 20 of “American Idol,” Marlowe wanted to repay a favor that he received when he’d auditioned for “The Voice.”

After Marlowe’s “The Voice” audition aired in 2018, he received a very special call. He’d sung “One Number Away” by Luke Combs for an audition song, and when Combs heard about it, he called the young singer.

“The night after [my audition] aired, somehow Luke Combs tracked down my phone number through mutual friends back in Carolina, and gave me a FaceTime call just to tell me to keep going and keep pursuing music,” Marlowe told Music Mayhem Magazine. “That meant a lot to me, it really did. It opened my mind to really trying to come to Nashville and do it.”

Marlowe wanted to do the same for Thompson, who sang “Giving You Up” for his “American Idol” audition.

“I wanted to offer Noah the same kind of [experience] that Luke offered me, and I just told him to keep pursuing music and to keep writing and keep journeying on in this crazy business that we’re in,” Marlowe told the outlet.

He later posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “This guy right here is the man, he decided to use my song ‘giving you up’ as his audition for season 20 of @americanidol. When I did the voice, I performed a @lukecombs song and he FaceTimed me telling me to not stop playing music and to keep driving so I felt that it was only appropriate to pay it forward and FaceTime Noah!”

He added, “Go give my man @noahthompsonmusic a follow and be cheering him on this season, congrats buddy.”

In the video, Thompson is obviously excited to be getting a call from Marlowe.

“Dude, seriously, congratulations,” Marlowe told the “American Idol” contestant.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

