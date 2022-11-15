‘I Feel Horrible’: Kate Kalvach Speaks About Tech Issue During Live Show

“The Voice” live shows began last night with the Top 16 each performing a solo hoping to grab the home audience’s attention and win viewers’ votes. With the stakes higher than ever, any slight mistake could be the difference between staying in the competition and being sent home, which is why Kate Kalvach says it was “quite stressful” when her in-ear monitors were not working and she couldn’t hear her own voice during her cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” Monday night.

While Kalvach powered through the performance like a professional, and the coaches said they hardly noticed an issue, some home viewers caught Kalvach trying to signal the issue to the technical producers during the song to have them resolve the issue.

Now, in a new Instagram live, Kalvach is letting fans know exactly what happened on stage. Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Say Kate Kalvach Recovered Perfectly From Technical Issue

Play

Kate Kalvach Performs Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" | NBC's The Voice Top 16 2022 Kate Kalvach performs Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" during the Top 16 Live Playoffs on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2022-11-15T02:55:56Z

In an Instagram live video taken right after the episode aired with her technical issue, Kate Kalvach told fans about the experience of singing live on television while not being able to hear her own voice and having to trust she was on the right pitch.

“Yeah, basically my voice was not in my in-ears, which are headphones to hear yourself. It was quite stressful. Every time we practiced it, it was totally fine. I feel horrible because I know the audio guys were doing their best to figure it out, but yeah, things happen,” Kalvach said. The singer made it through the performance, and many, including host Carson Daly, said she got stronger as the song concluded and her confidence built.

“It was really sweet how the coaches were understanding and they didn’t really come at me about it or anything,” Kalvach continued, talking about the praise she received from each coach, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani, after her performance. Kalvach also thanked fans for their support, as many have been sending her love.

“Out of everyone, you’d be the person to handle that situation the best! You’re a professional! Proud of you friend ❤️😭,” one follower wrote on her video.

At the time of the Instagram live, Kalvach had not seen the performance yet, and was holding her final judgment until she got to see how she sounded.

This is Not the First Technical Issue of This Season

“The Voice” season 22 has not been free of technical issues, and Kalvach’s in-ear monitor being down is not the first time this has happened this season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

After Team Blake’s Battle between The Dryes and Bryce Leatherwood, the coaches noticed that the three singers were a little off-tempo at the beginning of the performance, but fixed the issue quickly. The contestants confirmed this was due to another in-ear monitor issue. At the time, Shelton joked about wanting them to have a do-over, though he eventually used his Save, so neither act was eliminated at that point in the competition.

READ NEXT: ‘I Have No Words’: Parijita Bastola Thanks Fans For ‘Astronomical’ Support