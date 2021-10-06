WATCH: Sister Trio Nails Ariana Grande Song in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

Season 21 has been a popular one for trios and duos on NBC’s “The Voice.” The show has always allowed groups to audition, but this season has included a total of six groups making it past the blind audition stage of the competition.

KCK3, a trio made up of three sisters, sang “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande during their Blind Audition. Grande was impressed at the start of the performance before even realizing that the group was singing one of her songs.

Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson all refrained from hitting their buttons for the trio, as they thought there’d be no chance they would pick anyone but Grande as their coach.

When the first run was hit by the trio, Grande cheered and hit her button before starting to sing and dance along with the group.

“What is wrong with you!?” Grande asked John Legend after the performance ended.

Clarkson shared, “I think there’s an obvious reason none of us turned around.”

The other coaches laughed at Grande as she gushed over the trio while telling them she was excited before she ever realized they were performing one of her own hits.

“You are the last of my slots on my team,” Grande told the trio. “I’m excited to pick songs together. Thank you so much.”

Clarkson also told the group that she had a trio on her team and wanted to “leave that lane” open for them.

“I just wanted to leave the lane open so you didn’t have anything to think about but being with Ariana,” Legend shared.

Shelton also shared his reasoning for not turning around, adding “but who cares? You’re gonna work with Ariana Grande!”

Luckily for the trio, they were placed in the capable hands of Grande for the rest of their journey on “The Voice.”

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Teams Have Been Filled

The next round for the contestants on “The Voice” season 21 is the Battle Round, which features a duet sung between two artists pitted up against one another by their coach. Each coach will also have a steal and a save to use, meaning that at least 10 artists will be sent home by the end of the next round.

Below is a look at what the teams look like going into the next round of competition.

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Jershika Maple

Xavier Cornell

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

KJ Jennings

Sabrina Dias

Brittany Bree

Shadale

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion (trio)

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

LiBianca

Tommy Edwards

Team Ariana:

Katie Raie

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen (Duo)

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3 (Trio)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

