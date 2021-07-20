Is Keith Urban Joining ‘The Voice’?

Keith Urban is one of the most famous names in country music, but is he going to join “The Voice”?

He is joining the show, but not in the US.

In mid-June, Urban wrote on Twitter, “Coming soon to @Channel7. @TheVoiceAU.”

According to Taste of Country, this will mark Urban’s first time working on “The Voice” since he judged the first season of “The Voice Australia” in April 2012.

Judges from previous seasons include Ricky Martin, will.i.am., Jessie J, Joe Jonas, and Kelly Rowland, among others.

Urban Previously Judged ‘American Idol’





Urban judged seasons 12 through 15 of American Idol.

According to American Idol Wiki, the singer-songwriter worked alongside Randy Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj on Season 12 of the show.

Just recently, Urban celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary to his wife, Nicole Kidman.

On June 24, Kidman posted a racy photo of the pair together, captioning the pic, “Happy Anniversary baby! 💋💋💋.”

Keith Urban: ‘I’ll [Retire] After Mick Jagger Does’

In a recent interview with iHeartRadio’s Cody Alan, Urban was asked whether retirement is approaching.

“I will after Mick Jagger does… Which is never gonna happen.”

He added, “Never gonna happen. I always think of retiring being about a factory job or a desk job or something that’s not your passion necessarily. I play music because that’s what I do. I love making music, and if I weren’t doing it in the gigs that I’m doing it, I would be doing it in little clubs somewhere, or I’d be doing it at someone’s barbecue, or the weekends somewhere, it’s just what I do. So I would never retire.”

In another interview, Urban opened up about his quarantine experience with Smooth Radio, sharing, “I didn’t do so great at the beginning of it when all the lockdown started happening. We were in Nashville around March last year – March or April. I was working on this album, and had gotten most of it finished, but I certainly wasn’t finished.”

He added, “I got a bit creatively paralyzed, honestly, because I didn’t know what to do, or how to do it. I just thought I’d put on my comfy pants, sit on the couch, and eat chips until it all blows over. That was my plan! I was like, ‘I don’t know what this is, but I don’t know what to do with it.'”

Urban released his album, The Speed of Now Part 1 in September 2020.

He said of the music on the album, “Musically speaking, the heartbreak was not getting to take this album out live on the road, because it’s what done ever since I started making records. It’s to work on a recording, get it out there, and particularly to have it connect the way that this album is connected, in countries I’ve never even been to before – you know, Russia, China, Latin America.”