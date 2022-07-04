Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence About Major Change to Show

Kelly Clarkson, talk-show host, music superstar and now former “The Voice” coach, had huge news for fans when she announced that her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” would be moving time slots.

Instead of airing later in the day, the show will now be airing at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Clarkson was given the slot that was previously used by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The change has been announced since May 2021 when NBC released a statement about it.

Clarkson Is Excited About the Change in Time Slot

Clarkson appeared on “Chicago Today” on July 1 to talk about her talk show.

“We are, we’re very excited,” she said about the move in time slots. “And it was just pointed out to me, you know, I forget this new time slot for us is like, you know, we’re the lead-in to the news, so I think it’s kind of perfect because our whole show is about presenting people with people who are doing amazing things.”

She added, “You know, whether they’re heroes in their community or heroes globally, we shine a light on really positive things because I feel like we don’t get that a lot of the time.”

Clarkson added that the news was “usually not great” and her show was a juxtaposition to that. She also discussed raising money for artists and other things that make her feel good.

“It makes you feel good to know these people exist,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson Was ‘Terrified’ When Her Show Began

Clarkson was terrified that she wasn’t going to be a good talk-show host, she revealed during the interview.

“Because I’m such a talker, so I engage, and I interject a lot, which is so rude,” she said, adding that the show made her a better listener.

She added, “and it’s made me a better human. It is fun to engage with people, but it’s also fun to see what people say when you don’t interject all the time.”

Clarkson has been going through a public divorce.

During an appearance on “The Chart Show With Brooke Reese,” Clarkson opened up about her divorce.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she shared. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

She reminded the host that she’s still human and “I’m going through something huge.”

“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like, two years, and not easy with kids,” she shared. “I’m just navigating with what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate.”

She added that her new music is coming soon. It could be that she’s planning to release the album of the music she’s been working on since her divorce. Fans have been waiting for the project for over a year.

“I just got to get my crap together,” she said. “I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: Stalker Breaks Into Home of ‘The Voice’ Coach