Kelly Clarkson Alarms Fans with Instagram Pic on Her Ranch

We’ve all heard of black holes in the sky. But former “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson recently found one on her ranch. Clarkson posted a picture of a mysterious dark pit in the ground, with the caption “Found a large black hole on my ranch and I’m thinking #OuterRange if I jump in, when and where will I end up? Or who came out of it? So many questions.”

What the Hole Is Going on Here?!

Fans are as perplexed as Clarkson about where this mysterious hole came from and what it means. One Instagram follower posted, “thats really creepy, wonder whats down there.”

Another follower joked (referring to Clarkson’s ex-husband), “that’s brandon’s new home,” while another jested, “That’s a good hiding place for a body…if you know what I mean.”

Some of Clarkson’s followers seemed genuinely concerned. One posted, “Stay the hell away from it,” and another wrote, “Be careful…could have collapsing areas around it under ground.” Another concerned fan posted, “Sink hole possibly. Be careful.”

One poster combined concern with humor, writing, “Keep back don’t want that ground to BREAKAWAY” (making reference to Clarkson’s hit song).

A clever “Alice in Wonderland” reference read, “Don’t eat the mushrooms and watch out for the talking rabbit.”

One Instagram follower posted, “JUMP IN IT KELLY! Maybe it’ll lead to The Voice,” making reference to Clarkson’s recent announcement that she would not be returning as a coach for season 22.

Do All Holes Lead to “The Voice”?

Many fans of Clarkson and “The Voice” are quite disappointed that America’s first “American Idol” winner has been replaced by pop star Camilla Cabello. Like Clarkson, Cabello also got her start on a reality TV music competition, The X Factor.

Despite fans’ pleas for Clarkson to return to “The Voice,” it has been widely speculated that the mother of two plans to spend more time with her family, while focusing her career on her daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to a May 16, 2022 article in Newsweek, “Clarkson hasn’t yet given an official reason for her departure from The Voice, but fans are convinced it’s likely to do with the exciting projects she has of her own and her desire to spend more time with her children.”

More About Clarkson’s Ranch

In 2020, Clarkson showed off her Montana ranch on her talk show. (WATCH below)

Kelly Clarkson Gives Special Home Tour Of Her Montana Ranch | Digital Exclusive

Dubbed “Vintage Valley,” the ranch was purchased in 2018. Clarkson professes in the video that “it’s nice to get into nature…as a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working, constantly. So, it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people all on top of you.”

The video shows various parts of the ranch where Clarkson and her husband-at-the-time, Brandon Blackstock, liked to spend time with the kids and make s’mores. Nowhere in the video is the big black hole that Clarkson posted on Instagram, so it is more than likely a new development.