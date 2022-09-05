Kelly Clarkson Posts Emotional Message Amid Divorce Proceedings

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson posted an emotional message to mark the 20th anniversary of when she won “Amerian Idol” and her life changed forever.

Clarkson Said Without Her ‘Friends That Have Become Family,’ She Might Not Be Here

On Instagram, Clarkson wrote a heartfelt message about “American Idol” and how in the past 20 years, she has made “priceless” friendships that helped her get through her tough times.

Twenty years ago today, I won "American Idol" and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me. We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed from the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms to have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them, I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all.

She finished by writing a message to her fans that reads, “Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they’re looking for you too.”

Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children, split in 2020; their divorce was finalized in March 2022, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. But in May 2022, according to The Blast, the two were still settling some of the terms of their divorce. Clarkson is also still embroiled in a lawsuit with her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock and his business, Starstruck Management Group. The Sun reported in August 2022 that the suit will continue on into 2023; Starstruck and Blackstock are claiming that Clarkson owes them millions in unpaid commissions.

Clarkson is Taking Time Off From ‘The Voice’

🎤 @kellyclarkson is live in studio talking about the brand-new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV, her family, and more! pic.twitter.com/yu7Mq6acMT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2022

In an August 2022 interview on “Today,” Clarkson revealed that she needed a break from work and that’s why she took not only the summer off, but why she will not appear on the fall 2022 season of “The Voice.”

“Sixteen years old” was the last time Clarkson had a summer off, she told hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb.

“You don’t get summers off, generally, unless you’re in high school,” Clarkson continued. “But I hadn’t had a minute, and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years. So, it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

She said that she spent the summer four-wheeling in the mountains of Montana.

“I have a lot of water on my property. So my sister and my nephew and I, and a couple [of] friends just literally spent the whole summer in the mountains. Just getting out in nature,” said Clarkson, adding, “The kids were with me and with their dad, and it was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. We were both in Montana, so it felt like kind of the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well. It was nice.”

Brandon Blackstock recently bought his own place in Montana and vacated the couple’s Montana ranch, according to Us Weekly. Kelly was awarded the ranch in the divorce settlement, but Blackstock had been living there.

But this time off doesn’t mean she’s not still making music. She announced on August 26 that on September 9, Clarkson and the legendary Dolly Parton will drop a new recording of Parton’s hit song “9 to 5.”

Clarkson wrote on Instagram, “I’m so excited to finally announce the new version of ‘9 to 5’ I recorded with the legendary @dollyparton is coming out on September 9th!! Thank you @shanemcanally for making this dream a reality and putting this project together.”

“The Voice” will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

