Fans Have Questions After Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Career Announcement

Kelly Clarkson, a coach on “The Voice” and the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” is set to host a new competition show alongside Snoop Dogg.

“American Song Contest” will premiere on Monday, March 21, NBC announced on February 13. The show will “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,” according to NBC’s description of the show.

The show, which will be modeled after the “Eurovision Song Contest, is set to be aired completely live each episode.

Clarkson’s Fans Are Concerned

After Clarkson posted the announcement on Twitter and Instagram, some fans questioned if she would be returning to “The Voice” in addition to “American Song Contest.” Others questioned if Clarkson was working too hard.

“You ready to host #AmericanSongContest @SnoopDogg!?” she wrote on Twitter. “This is gonna be fun! Can’t wait for premiere night happening March 21st, LIVE on @NBC.”

“Another singing show? Good luck with the ratings, please don’t leave @NBCTheVoice,” one person tweeted.

On Instagram, some fans also questioned how Clarkson would be able to be a judge on “The Voice” when she is so busy.

“What about the voice?” one person questioned.

Another wrote, “Kelly, you’re going to get the label ‘the hardest working woman in show business!’ if you’re not careful. Snoop, dope halftime show double G!”

“As if you didn’t have enough gigs lol Will be watching!” another wrote.

Yet another person commented, “Queen staying booked and busy.”

Fans Previously Worried That Clarkson Was Leaving ‘The Voice’

Clarkson is likely staying on “The Voice” for an upcoming season, although fans have been worried about the artist leaving the show in the near future since she dropped hints about big things coming in her career soon.

“American Song Contest” airs on NBC, which means that Clarkson has yet another contract with the network, which also airs “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Voice.” She’s become such a large presence on “The Voice” that coach Blake Shelton had dubbed the Network “Nothing But Clarkson.”

Clarkson also appeared in NBC’s Super Bowl advertisement, insisting that she was on “like every show” on the network.

Some fans think Clarkson’s future on “The Voice” is in question because of her answer to fans’ questions on an Instagram Live session. In the January 2022 video, Clarkson hinted that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big projects.

When a fan asked her where she’d like to visit in 2022, she answered, “Home – and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

