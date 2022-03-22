Kelly Clarkson Calls Her New Show a ‘Fresh Start’

NBC’s new competition show “American Song Contest” premiered on March 21, 2022 with Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg as the hosts of the contest.

The show features 56 different acts from all 50 states in a competition for a cash prize and the title of Best Original Song.

Clarkson, who is also a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” said that she sees the show as a kind of “fresh start,” according to People.

“I’m excited about this show,” she told the outlet. “I’m excited about the freshness that it brings.”

Clarkson Advised Artists to ‘Be Yourself’

After the first episode of the new singing competition show aired, Clarkson spoke with the press about the show and gave her advice to newer artists.

“Whether you are an up-and-coming artist and you are meeting me at a meet-and-greet on tour or whatever, coming to my show, whatever you are doing, literally do not chase what you think a hit is,” Clarkson told Us Weekly. “That is the death of an artist, when you feel like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to chase the sound that I think everybody is going to like.’ You have to be true to yourself.”

She added, “That sounds so cheesy, but it’s very hard because a lot of artists are people pleasers, right? And you want to be successful. You want to get paid for what you do, but it’s really important. And I’ve seen it with other artists. It’s like, they chase it, and they don’t win. You don’t win like that.”

She said her advice may sound “like a Hallmark card,” though she added, “The only way you win in life… is really just being you.”

Will Clarkson Be Leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2022?

During an Instagram Live session where she answered questions from fans in late 2021, Clarkson hinted at the fact that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big projects.

Clarkson answered a fan question about where she’d like to visit in 2022 with the answer “home… and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She said that her children are currently at the ages where they do actually want to spend time with her and she wants to “take advantage of that.”

Clarkson’s involvement in “American Song Contest” does not mean that she’ll be leaving the show that she’s been a part of for the better part of a decade, however. The fact that she works so closely with NBC likely means that she is tight with the network and will remain a huge part of their programming for years to come.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

