‘The Voice’ Coach to Host New Show

Kelly Clarkson, “The Voice” coach, host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and music superstar, is set to host a new competition show alongside Snoop Dogg.

“American Song Contest” will premiere on Monday, March 21, 2022, on NBC. The show will “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,” according to the show’s description.

The show is modeled after the “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been happening for 65 years, according to the description. That show is watched by 200 million viewers each year.

Clarkson Will Host Alongside Snoop Dogg

Clarkson will host “American Song Contest” alongside Snoop Dogg. The series will be aired completely live, and it will air on Monday nights for eight weeks with the finale scheduled for May 9, 2022.

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” Snoop Dogg said, according to the press release.

Clarkson said, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

The competition will include solos, duos and bands, who will each perform in the Qualifying rounds. There are 56 artists in the competition total, and there will be three rounds of competition.

“American Song Contest” is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson. The show’s executive producers are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

Is Clarkson Staying on ‘The Voice’?

Clarkson is likely staying on “The Voice” for an upcoming season, although fans have been worried about the artist leaving the show in the near future.

If anything, “American Song Contest” having a place on NBC solidifies the fact that Clarkson tight with the network, which “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton has previously dubbed the “Nothing But Clarkson.”

Clarkson also appeared in the network’s Superbowl advertisement, insisting that she was on “like every show” on the network.

The reason some fans think Clarkson’s future on “The Voice” is in question is due to a previous Instagram Live session where the star answered questions from fans. In the January 2022 video, Clarkson hinted at the fact that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big projects.

Clarkson answered a fan question about where she’d like to visit in 2022 with the answer “home… and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

When she said that she wants to take advantage of the age her kids currently are, fans wondered if that meant she’d be spending less time filming TV shows.

She also talked about possibly re-recording old albums like Taylor Swift has been doing, as she says her voice has gotten so much better and stronger over the past 20 years. That project, of course, would make Clarkson even busier than she already is.

She did say that she might run into a problem, however, because she can’t listen to a lot of the songs that she recorded early on in her career.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

