AGT Contestant Dubbed ‘The Next Kelly Clarkson’

A singer on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 named Ava Swiss got a standing ovation from the judges after her impressive audition and fans are calling her “the next Kelly Clarkson.” Watch her audition below:

Ava is a School Shooting Survivor

Ahead of the audition, “America’s Got Talent” put a disclaimer on the screen that reads, “The next audition was recorded prior to the recent string of tragic mass shootings across the country. Our hearts go out to all of the families and everyone impacted by gun violence.”

During her introduction to the judges, Ava talked about how she and her brother were in a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, that left four students dead and that’s why she chose the song “Remember” by Lauren Daigle.

“It’s been hard. … Things are getting better,” said Ava.

When judge Simon Cowell asked her if music has been a form of therapy to help her cope, she said absolutely.

“Yeah, it definitely has been. When I sing, I remember the good. I remember my community, my family, just the love and I remember that it’s all there for me and it’ll help me get to where I need to be,” said the 18-year-old senior in high school. “So that’s why I’m so grateful that I’m able to be here today and I can share it with more people than I ever thought I could.”

In an interview with local Detroit NBC affiliate ahead of her audition, Ava talked about trying to get back into the school to save her brother and not being allowed to, though he eventually got out on his own.

“I felt like I couldn’t leave him. I tried going back in there, and teachers and students were telling me, ‘no, you have to run, you have to go.’” said the singer.

“I understand that everyone is healing and coping and moving on, but there were four families that probably still not able to do that,” she added.

The Judges Gave Her a Standing Ovation

For her audition, Ava had to take a moment to compose herself, then she started off singing low and quiet, building to a soaring chorus and finale.

After she sang “Remember,” all four judges lept to their feet to give her a standing ovation and she earned four yes votes to advance to the qualifier rounds, which will air on August 9 and 10.

“In life, it’s tough to show up, especially after going through incredible trauma. The fact that you can break through that and shine the way you did today is so inspirational for every human being, so you really, you really shine. That was wonderful,” said judge Howie Mandel.

“I think you are gutsy, I really, really do. For me, this is one of those auditions I’ll never forget. I have so much respect for you and on top of that, you’ve got a great voice,” said Cowell. “You’re somebody that I’m so happy to have met.”

Social media was lighting up with praise for Ava after her performance, with one viewer comparing her to “American Idol” winner and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson.

On Twitter, following her audition, judge Sofia Vergara wrote, “You are AMAZING! We cant wait to see more of you Ava. Extra special performance by Ava Swiss. My heart is with Ava and her classmates.”

“Oxford Michigan is being wonderfully represented by Ava Swiss on AGT!!! Wow hard not to be touched by such an amazing performance,” wrote a viewer.

“Ava Swiss could be the next Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood. What a gorgeous voice!” wrote another fan.

