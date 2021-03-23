Why Isn’t Kelly Clarkson at the First Battle Round on ‘The Voice’?

We’re heading into Battle Rounds on The Voice, but one of our fan-favorite judges won’t be there for the fun. How come? Where is Kelly Clarkson? Is she leaving The Voice?

According to Distractify, there are no indications that Clarkson is leaving The Voice. The outlet adds that when the Battle Rounds were filmed back in late January, Kelly was sick at the time.

She reportedly “called in reinforcements to temporarily manage #TeamKelly in her downtime, but we’re sure that she will return to claim her throne after March 29.”

Who’s taking over until Clarkson returns?

Read on to find out.

Who Will Take Over Temporarily?

Kelsea Ballerini will be taking over Clarkson’s spot in her absence.

In a previous Instagram post, Clarkson thanked Ballerini for helping her out, writing, “Thank you so much [Kelsea Ballerini] for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather! I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y’all aren’t going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on [The Voice]! #TeamKelly #TheVoice.”

In the clip above, Clarkson dials a friend and says on speakerphone, “Hello, thank you so much for doing this for me.”

Host Carson Daly subsequently shares with fans, “Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week. Kelly’s standing at home she’s watching the battles remotely.” He added, “We were very lucky… lucky enough to get her good friend and our good friend…”

Not long after that announcement, Ballerini took to Twitter to share that she would be joining The Voice family… at least temporarily. SHe wrote on Twitter, “When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work.”

‘The Voice’ Making Headlines

Keegan Ferrell Shows His Sweet Tone on Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" – Voice Blind Auditions 2021Keegan Ferrell performs "She Will Be Loved" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice… 2021-03-22T14:59:53Z

The Voice judges have made headlines recently after Blake Shelton joked that Kelly Clarkson got Adam Levine fired from The Voice.

It was all in jest, of course. But when 21-year-old Keegan Ferrell took to The Voice stage to sing Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved”, Shelton joked, “I want you to look for just a second at this coaching panel. Take note of who’s missing — and who’s in that chair,” Blake said. “Now, I’m not saying Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but he’s gone, and she’s sitting there, OK? This network stands for ‘Nothing But Clarkson.’ … If Maroon 5 inspires you, I don’t know if I would choose a coach that is their arch-nemesis.”

Kelly then chimed in, “Oh my God, we toured together!” before Blake retorted, “And then… you got him fired.” He joked, “I’m willing to get fired for you, Keegan!”

This year’s coaching panel consists of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas. On Monday, the coaches filled up their respective teams, concluding Season 20 Blind Auditions.

Somewhere in the remaining contestants is the next winner of The Voice.

The show airs Mondays on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

