Fans Beg Kelly Clarkson to Duet With Blake Shelton After Talk-Show Interview

Fans of “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are calling for a duet between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson after seeing the two sing together on a recent episode of the talk show.

For season 22 of “The Voice,” Clarkson was replaced by pop star Camila Cabello and Team Camila. The coaching panel includes Cabello, Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

Shelton stopped by Clarkson’s talk show to share some songs and stories, which led to the two friends performing an impromptu duet of the song “Austin” by Blake Shelton.

Fans Are Begging Clarkson to Duet With Shelton for Real

Play

Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories Part 1 The Blake Shelton Wall of Champions Who Beat Kelly Clarkson IS NO MORE! Blake reacts to The Chicks taking over the Wall of Champions, and reveals his new namesake on the show, "Blake's Box Seats." Blake also jokes about getting his first new outfit in 10 years and shows off his new Land's End clothing… 2022-09-19T22:30:06Z

During the interview, Shelton and Clarkson sang a duet of Shelton’s hit “Austin” together as part of her “Songs and Stories” segment.

The star said that she asked Shelton to bring his guitar and she wanted him to start by playing part of his first number one hit.

“I love this song,” Clarkson said. “It’s such a quintessential country song and why I fell in love with it. That turnaround at the end. It’s such a great turnaround. I love storytelling like that. And it blew up!”

The song was one of Shelton’s first big hits, and Clarkson looked a bit starstruck while he performed.

Fans were obsessed and begged the two to sing a duet together.

“Kelly and Blake should record a song together,” one person commented. “It’s so good.”

Another person wrote, “Their harmonies were really good, hopefully they record together.”

Some fans said they hoped Clarkson would record a country album.

“Pleaaaase release an album of duets together- so good!,” one person wrote on a separate video.

Other fans noted that Clarkson is talented but was still “fangirling” over Shelton.

“hoping they have duet together their voices together is amazing I love them both.i love his song austin,” another comment reads.

Clarkson May Return to ‘The Voice’ Sooner Rather than Later

Clarkson left “The Voice” because she wanted to take the summer off to spend with her children, but now that the summer is over, it’s possible she’s eyeing a return to coaching.

In late September 2022, tickets to live tapings for “The Voice” Blind Auditions were released dated in mid-October. Filming for “The Voice” season 22 Blind Auditions wrapped up months ago, and generally, filming for a spring season of the series starts filming in October or November for a February premiere date.

Currently, the taping schedule includes the dates October 13, 14, 15, and 16, and the description reads “The Voice – Season 23 Blind Auditions.”

There are still unknown variables about “The Voice” season 23, though announcements are likely to be made ahead of taping for the upcoming season. One thing seems pretty clear, however: John Legend will not be on the panel.

Legend has shows in Las Vegas on two of the four Blind Audition taping dates, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is pregnant. The couple would have a newborn throughout season 23, so it’s unlikely Legend will be on the panel.

Kelly Clarkson, however, will likely make her return, though it’s not confirmed. During an interview with Variety, however, it seems as though Clarkson almost slipped up to say she would be back for season 23.

“I definitely… Um, I probably will be back at ‘The Voice’ at some point,” she said, laughing awkwardly as if she just spilled the beans, according to Variety. “I might be back at ‘The Voice.’”