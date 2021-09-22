WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Blake Shelton for Saying She Doesn’t Like Country Music

NBC’s hit reality singing competition “The Voice” is back, and that can only mean one thing: the feuds between the coaches are heating up once again. Blake Shelton, in particular, throws digs at every other coach on the panel in hopes of getting artists to join his team.

That gag is backfiring for Shelton, though, as Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to share some additional thoughts after Shelton told one singer that Clarkson doesn’t even like country music while they were arguing over an artist on the second episode of the season.

Clarkson started out in country music when she auditioned for “American Idol,” but she has been dabbling in other genres ever since. Shelton uses that as a way to get back at her sometimes while they coach on the competition show.

Clarkson Says She ‘Grew Up’ on Country Music

Clarkson shared an IGTV video explaining exactly how much she knows about and loves country music after the hilarious fight aired on national television.

“Blake decided to, like, go really hard on me about how much I know next to nothing about country music,” Clarkson says in the video. “I’m close to being done fighting about it. You don’t own it!”

She adds, “I am allowed to love and appreciate and grow up on, by the way, I grew up three hours south of Blake Shelton. South! So, I’m like, more southern. I grew up with trucks… and tailgates and doing those country things. I also grew up doing other things and liking other genres of music!”

Clarkson goes on to explain that she still loves the genre.

“I did not limit myself as an individual at a young age. I love all kinds of music. But, I grew up on Trisha and Reba and Patty and Teri. I grew up on all those ladies and men! Travis, Allen, Randy, George, Garth,” Clarkson says in the video. “I’m telling you right now, I love country music.”

She then says, “I’m never going to win a fight if he’s always like, ‘I know it better than you.’ And he lies! He’ll sit there and he’ll say, ‘I’m all country music, I don’t dabble, I’m straight up. Why even look at another genre? And then another artist comes in. Every season this happens. And most times, he wins them.”

Clarkson concluded by telling her viewers that if they want to be on a liars’ team, then they should go with Team Shelton.

The ‘The Voice’ Coaches Have Even Teams After Week 1

Here are the coaches’ teams following the premiere week for “The Voice” season 21:

Team Ariana:

Katie Rae

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaugh Mogul

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen

Team Shelton:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

