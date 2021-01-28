Kelly Clarkson’s Estranged Husband Responds to Defrauding Accusations

Kelly Clarkson and her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock announced their divorce in 2020, and Clarkson has been open about the details with her fans.

Clarkson and Blackstock have been involved in a legal battle since soon after their divorce. In previous documents obtained by OK! Magazine, Clarkson claims that her ex-husband’s management company, Starstruck Management, acted as her agent in spite of being unlicensed to do so in the state of California and without her written approval.

She claims that they demanded “unconscionable fees” and provided “false information” and “false representations,” all the while concealing “material information from [Clarkson] concerning certain matters relating to [Starstruck’s] … violation of the Labor Code.”

The lawsuit names both Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock.

Now, In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Blackstock issued a formal response about the allegations of defrauding that Clarkson previously filed.

Blackstock Denies Allegations of Defrauding Clarkson

According to Entertainment Tonight, Blackstock and his father’s company, Starstruck Management, claims that they aren’t subject to the rules Clarkson claims they should be. They say that, because they do not perform their duties in California, they are not held to the California Labor Code.

Clarkson’s attorney released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “We stand by our allegations that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act, despite their boilerplate denials, and we look forward to trying the case before the Labor Commissioner in August.”

Clarkson was previously sued by Starstruck Management for $1.4 million. Then, Clarkson refused to pay, People reports.

The petition requests that all agreements between Clarkson and the management company be “declared void and unenforceable.”

Clarkson has worked with Starstruck Management since sometime in 2007. It is run by Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson’s father-in-law, Variety reported.

Clarkson and Blackstock are Involved in a Long Legal Battle

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Clarkson and Blackstock have been at odds when it comes to co-parenting their children, which is another way the couple has been involved in a legal battle since their divorce.

“The level of conflict between the parents has increased,” the document reportedly reads. “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

An Insider told E! News that Blackstock wanted to have the children fly back and forth between Los Angeles and Montana, but a judge shot that idea down because it makes more sense for the children to continue going to school in Los Angeles.

“He had originally wanted the kids to fly back and forth, which was never going to work,” one insider told the outlet. “That’s what they were fighting about.”

Blackstock has requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, according to People.

It would add up to more than $5 million a year, and he also asked for $2 million in attorney fees, the article stated.

TMZ reported that Clarkson won full custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. The couple was fighting over the custody of their 6-year-old daughter River and their 4-year-old son Remy.

