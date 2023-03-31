Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Ex & His Father in ‘Kellyoke’ Amid Lawsuit

“The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson called out her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nand his father in a new “Kellyoke” segment that aired on “The Kelly Clarkson” show on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The video, which was posted to YouTube, has over 100,000 views at the time of writing and shows Clarkson covering the once-viral song “abcdefu” by Gayle with some different lyrics.

“Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half,” Clarkson sings in the song’s chorus, changing the lyrics. “And my broken heart, turn that sh** into art.”

Clarkson then sings the verses of the song as they were written, but the message was clear to fans. The singer has also been teasing new music coming soon, so it’s likely she’s drumming up some excitement for that with the line about turning her heartbreak into art.

Clarkson is Involved in a Lawsuit With Her Ex-Father-in-Law

Clarkson has been involved in a lawsuit with her father-in-law since October 2020.

Starstruck Management Group is run by Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson’s father-in-law, Variety reported at the time. The lawsuit claims that the management group is owned $1.4 million in unpaid commissions from the pop star and TV personality.

Clarkson was represented by the group for 13 years, and their agreement was that they are paid 15% of her gross earnings, according to Variety. They say that that agreement has not been upheld this year.

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the complaint states, according to Variety. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show.”

“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed,” the complaint concludes.

Now, documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that Clarkson has testified in the case, though no ruling has been made.

Clarkson Says Her Divorce Has Been Hard on Her Kids

During a March 2023 interview on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, Clarkson spoke out about her divorce and the impact that it has had on her children, River, 8, and Remington, 6.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling and I put in bed, I’m like, ‘Are you happy?’” Clarkson said.

She added, “A lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house. I wish-’ And they’re really honest about it and I’m raising that kind of individual, I want you to be honest with me.”

Clarkson recalled that her own parents are divorced and she knows that it can be hard, which she tells her kids, though it’s hard for her.

“I want them to be honest so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh god, don’t tell me that,'” Clarkson said about her kids telling her they’re sad.

“They’re not small feelings, those are huge feelings and those are huge emotions and so I think that’s my thing, I always ask them every night, ‘Are you happy? Did you have a happy day?’” Clarkson explained.

Clarkson’s divorce was finalized on March 8, 2022.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs on weekdays.