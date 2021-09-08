Kelly Clarkson Considering Career Change: Report

Kelly Clarkson is a bonafide music and television superstar. The “American Idol” winner hosts an award-winning daytime talk show and is a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” but she’s also known for belting out high notes in her music.

Clarkson is the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which is set to take over the time slot from the extremely popular “Ellen DeGeneres” show after the late 2021 season.

The show won two Emmy Awards in 2021, including the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, according to Variety. Clarkson was up against “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category.

According to Billboard, Clarkson has won as many Emmys as she has Grammys now. The star has three of each award.

With all that success, it’s possible Clarkson wants to just focus on her television career rather than try to balance it with her singing.

Clarkson Is Said to Want to Quit Singing

In early September 2021, OK! Magazine reported that Clarkson is “ready to ditch music” and spend more time focusing on her television career.

According to the source that spoke to the outlet, Clarkson “has been crazy busy, and it’s only going to get more intense. Something’s gotta give, and it looks like it’ll be her singing career.”

Clarkson’s show and “The Voice” both return to air in September 2021. The insider stressed that Clarkson would not quit singing and performing completely, but she may take a huge step back.

“She isn’t about to quit recording and performing altogether, but music will be sidelined,” the source told OK!. “Kelly’s pretty savvy. She figures it would be a miracle if she’s hitting the charts in 20 years, but she can totally imagine herself with a hit show!”

The Rumors Come Amid Clarkson Recording a New Album

Clarkson has been working on her new album, which is due out in late 2021. The album, Clarkson has said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” is extremely personal to her and has helped her process her divorce. It’s not likely Clarkson will make any changes anytime soon if the album releases this year.

In a segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson opened up to country music star Garth Brooks about how he helped her get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In a segment when she was talking to Brooks, Clarkson talked about the playlists she’s had on repeat since filing for divorce.

“I couldn’t quite nail down the feeling,” Clarkson told him. “I was like, well, you don’t want to crap on it. Like, you don’t want to say that it didn’t count or matter, but you don’t know what to put in it because it didn’t work out how you wanted. And, so, anyway, I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on and I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.’”

She added that the particular lyric that resonated her so much was when Brooks sings, “I could have missed the pain, but I’d have had to miss the dance.”

She said the song also inspired her to write songs like that to work through her emotions.

