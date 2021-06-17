Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Would Never Get Cosmetic Surgery

Kelly Clarkson is a music superstar, but that doesn’t mean that she loves every part of her job. While taking a break from recording music, hosting her talk show, and coaching on “The Voice,” Clarkson opened up about some of the hard parts of her career.

Clarkson stopped by actress Mayim Bialik’s podcast, “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” where she talked about the parts of being famous that she finds the hardest.

Appearing in her pigtail braids and no makeup, Clarkson said that she knew that if her manager knew she looked that way, they would not like that.

“I think the biggest thing for me in my whole career is, just being me has been really hard,” she shared. “Like, no manager would ever want me to do this – I have no makeup on.”

Clarkson Says She’s Felt Pressure to Appear Certain Ways

During her career, which started after her season one win of “American Idol,” Clarkson said she’s felt a lot of pressure to act a certain way.

“Everybody would always micromanage everything and try to get you to be somebody that you’re not, and the hardest part has been being me,” Clarkson shared. “So, I think that’s been the hardest challenge, I guess I’d say, with mental health.”

She later shared an anecdote about working in the industry early on in her career.

“I was sitting in a room full of – no offense, I love men, I love older men, they’re great – but I was sitting in a room full of men that were far older than me telling me what I should be like, what I should say in interviews, what I should sing, and I’m like, ‘Y’all don’t even listen to me. You’re not even my core audience. Like, how would you know?'” Clarkson shared.

She added that that really helped her realize that she would never be able to make everyone else happy, and that sometimes when she sees herself after her makeup artists work on her before her talk show, she feels like “Harry freaking Potter just got ahold” of her face.

“I don’t even look like the same human,” she laughed. “But in my every day? Nah. I’m not going to get dressed up to go to Target or hang out with my friends.”

Clarkson Explained Why She Would Never Get Cosmetic Surgery

She also said that she doesn’t plan on getting any cosmetic surgeries or procedures.

“Any needle that goes in my body is either taking blood to check my thyroid,” she said, adding that she’d be terrified of the work.

“If I weren’t terrified, I would be sitting right here with some double Ds, I’m gonna be real with you because I never had big boobs and I always wanted big boobs, but I’m terrified, and I would never get a boob job,” she said. “Why would I cut myself on purpose?

Clarkson auditioned for “American Idol” when she was just 20 years old. At the season finale, Clarkson was announced to be the winner, and she received a recording contract before immediately releasing her first single “A Moment Like This,” which was first performed at the finale. The song, according to Billboard, broke a 38-year record held by The Beatles for a song’s biggest jump to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

She has since won three Grammy awards and two Daytime Emmy Awards for her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

