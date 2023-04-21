‘The Voice’ Fans Are Loving the Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper Bond

When it comes to ‘The Voice’ there is always something so enjoyable about seeing the interaction between the coaches. Whether it’s friendly banter or joking around, the coaches really get to showcase their personalities. For Season 23, it’s the budding friendship of Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper that has caught fans’ attention.

The Grammy award winning rapper is in his first season on ‘The Voice’ while Clarkson has returned after a one-year hiatus. In total, she’s appeared on nine seasons.

Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper Sit Beside Each Other

Making this connection so naturally is the fact that these two coaches share chairs alongside one another with Niall Horan and Blake Shelton both to their left. In speaking with Reba McEntire, who is on the show as a mega mentor, Clarkson shared how she feels about her new counterpart.

“Chance is hilarious,” she commented. “I’ve been sitting by him this season. He’s maybe my favorite person to sit next to.”

This wasn’t the first time we heard Clarkson speak of her coworker in this way. Throughout the season, the two have clearly clicked right from the get-go with their friendly back-and-forths. Whether its goofing around and sharing a laugh aimed at Shelton or giving praise where its due, the interaction between these two judges make for quality entertainment every episode.

We even saw Clarkson hysterically laughing at one of Chance’s jokes during the battles in which she almost fell out of her chair. When she gathered her bearing, she blurted out that Chance is “my favorite judge.”

The feeling is mutual, too. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chance noted that his new coworker is “very, very sweet” and “very nice” to him. He also previously appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ where Jimmy Fallon asked him his thoughts on the three judges he’s teamed up with.

“I just love Kelly,” Chance responded. “To me, she is the reason we have vocal competitions… when she first started out [on American Idol] it was the pilot for everything. I just like respect her not just as someone who came up from TV but as an amazing vocalist and an amazing musician.”

The Fans Can See the Friendship Developing

The chemistry these two have already won over the audience. On Twitter, it doesn’t take much digging to see the overwhelming comments about these two coaches and their interactions. It was right from the first episode of this season that the fans could tell these two would make for great television.

One Twitter user wrote, “I love that Chance really put Kelly at [a] high place. He really loves, respects & adores Kelly Clarkson.”

Another added, “I’m fully convinced that chance is in love [with] Kelly Clarkson, as we all are.”

During the premiere of Season 23, Clarkson explained that the thing she loves about what Chance brings to ‘The Voice’ is his experience as a producer, “He’s worked with a lot of different artists.” That and being “an incredible lyricist” makes him a perfect fit for this show according to Clarkson.

New episodes of ‘The Voice’ air on Monday nights on NBC.