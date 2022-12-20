Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans With Christmas Kellyoke Duet

With Christmas fast approaching, “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is bringing holiday cheer to viewers one song at a time. The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host has been covering different holiday favorites every day leading up to Christmas during her opening Kellyoke segment.

Fans couldn’t get enough of this Monday, December 19’s performance, where Clarkson teamed up with her show’s vocal director Jessi Collins to take on “Sisters” from the 1954 movie “White Christmas”. They wore full replicas of the original movie’s costumes, complete with two blue feather fans. Music director Jason Halbert and guitar player Jaco Caraco even joined in on the fun for a dance break.

See Clarkson and Collins’s duet, and hear what fans had to say.

Kelly Clarkson & Jessi Collins Cover ‘Sisters’ From ‘White Christmas’

Kelly Clarkson and Jessi Collins’s “Sisters” duet pays homage to the original scene from the movie “White Christmas”, and is originally sung by actresses Rosemary Clooney (aunt to George Clooney) and Vera-Ellen (although all of Vera-Ellen’s singing in the movie was done by Trudy Stevens). The song was written by Irving Berlin.

Fans loved Clarkson and Collins’s cover, and weren’t afraid to let them know in the YouTube clip’s comment section.

“Wow this performance really take us to the classic era of music and they really harmonize like sisters, Kelly and Jessi pulled this off 👏,” one fan wrote.

“There I was, drinking a cup of tea and enjoying the nostalgia and harmony, when out came Jason and Jaco and the tea went up my nose! Great job, everyone!” another fan added, praising the dance break, where Halbert and Caraco come out in bows, ribbons, and make-up.

“Lol Jason & Jaco…the best duo. Jessi & Kelly blend really well, they’ve similar vocal textures particularly in this part of the range. Also waiting for Kelly’s inevitable Broadway debut & eventual Tony win 🤩,” a third fan commented. Many agreed with this sentiment that they would love to see Clarkson take to a Broadway stage in the future.

Jason Halbert & Jaco Caraco Help Kelly Clarkson Re-Enact ‘White Christmas’ Scene

Jason Halbert and Jaco Caraco joined Kelly Clarkson and Jessi Collins for the dance break of their performance, wearing matching bows and scarves, and with their pants rolled up to their knees. For fans who don’t know the movie scene this is referencing, their costumes may have felt a little out of place, but this is just another homage to “White Christmas”.

In the movie, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen play actual sisters who perform the number at a nightclub in Florida. They have to flee the club when their landlord comes with the police, having falsely accused them of damaging his rug without payment. To buy them time, the two male leads (played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) perform their “Sisters” number, lip-synced over a track of the ladies singing, in costumes just like Halbert and Caraco’s.

Crosby and Kaye’s rendition of “Sisters” was not originally in the movie’s script. According to IMDb, the scene was added after the director saw Crosby and Kaye goofing around to the song on set. Crosby even laughs out of character during the scene at the ridiculousness of their costumes and performance, which the director decided to leave in the final cut.

