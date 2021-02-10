Kelly Clarkson Dishes on ‘Tough’ Co-Parenting With Estranged Husband

Music superstar, American Idol champion and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson and her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock have been co-parenting their two children since they separated, and Clarkson recently opened up on an extra of The Kelly Clarkson Show about how hard that process has been.

In the segment, Clarkson spoke with Khloé Kardashian about the challenges of co-parenting with an ex. Kardashian shares her daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson. Clarkson shares daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander with Blackstock, and she says the situation is hard.

“You speak on co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too,” Clarkson tells Kardashian in the video. “It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

Clarkson and Kardashian Talked About Co-Parenting

Khloé Kardashian & Kelly On Challenges Of Co-Parenting

Kardashian shared how she thought about co-parenting with Thompson, saying that her parents were a good example for her, so she tries to follow that whenever possible.

“You know, my parents were the most perfect example, and I was really blessed and fortunate to have that as my example, and to see that,” she said. “And even with my step-dad and the integration of all of that and how my dad and step-dad dealt with one another was just such a beautiful thing to witness.”

She said that whether it’s Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick or her and Tristan Thompson, they all choose to follow the example laid out by their parents and “mirror that, and always keep it about the kids.”

Kardashian Says Co-Parenting is About Trust

Kardashian told Clarkson that co-parenting, to her, is all about trusting one another. She believes that Thompson trusts her as a mother completely and knows that she will always do the right thing for her daughter.

“He really doesn’t tell me no a lot of the times, and I’m grateful for that,” she said.

Kardashian said the first time Thompson told her no when it came to their daughter was when she wanted to cut a little bit of her hair and give her a trim, but Thompson was very against that idea. She ended up not cutting her daughter’s hair.

Clarkson has been trying to co-parent with Blackstock since filing for divorce last year.

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Clarkson and Blackstock have been at odds when it comes to co-parenting their children.

“The level of conflict between the parents has increased,” the document reportedly reads. “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

An Insider told E! News that Blackstock wanted to have the children fly back and forth between Los Angeles and Montana, but a judge shot that idea down because it makes more sense for the children to continue going to school in Los Angeles.

“He had originally wanted the kids to fly back and forth, which was never going to work,” one insider told the outlet. “That’s what they were fighting about.”

