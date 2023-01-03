Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘Iconic’ Katy Perry Song in Latest Kellyoke Performance

Kelly Clarkson is ringing in the New Year with a full week of “New Me in ’23” episodes of her daytime talk show. The “American Idol” winner and “The Voice” coach opens each episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with a song, and on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 episode she chose to perform a stripped-down, acoustic cover of Katy Perry’s 2011 single “The One That Got Away”.

Clarkson stood in the middle of a nearly-empty stage, with only her guitar player Jaco Caraco sitting off to her side, and sang the song directly to the camera in front of her.

See Clarkson’s cover and hear what fans are saying below.

Fans Call Out Rolling Stone ‘200 Greatest Singers’ List After Latest Kellyoke Cover

Play

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'The One That Got Away' (Acoustic) By Katy Perry | Kellyoke In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson performs a stripped-down acoustic version of Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" with Jaco Caraco on the guitar. #KellyClarksonShow #KatyPerry Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the… 2023-01-03T14:00:06Z

Fans love the latest Kellyoke cover and have taken to social media to let the singer know.

“Yeeees Queen Kelly 👑 singing queen Katys 👑 iconic song 💙 💙 love them both, thank you for this cover,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Kelly’s voice is so stunning and it makes me cry, giving me goosebumps every single time!!❤️ 🙌🏼 😭” another fan added on Instagram.

Many Kelly Clarkson fans have been upset over the last few days after Clarkson landed at spot 194 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time”, as they feel the singer should be much higher. They have taken to social media to express their concern, and some are pointing out this Katy Perry cover as an example of the singer’s skill.

“HOW DOES ROLLING STONES SEE THIS AND NOT IMMEDIATELY PUT HER AT THE TOP OF THEIR LIST”, one fan wrote on Instagram, with another adding, “194th can sing like this ? I WOULD NEVER FORGIVE ROLLING STONE”

Fans are even tweeting clips of past Kellyoke performances, to show Clarkson’s vocal versatility. One fan tweeted “rolling stone putting kelly clarkson at #194 on their best singers list is actually a crime like did y’all forget this cover?? she is america’s forever idol and i will not tolerate the disrespect” along with a clip from Clarkson’s cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”, which was such a success online that Clarkson included it in her “Kellyoke” EP.

rolling stone putting kelly clarkson at #194 on their best singers list is actually a crime like did y’all forget this cover?? she is america’s forever idol and i will not tolerate the disrespect pic.twitter.com/7bpsPSu75o — a (@superlavelle) January 1, 2023

Jaco Caraco Goes Behind the Scenes of Kellyoke

Play

Video Video related to kelly clarkson covers ‘iconic’ katy perry song in latest kellyoke performance 2023-01-03T13:37:13-05:00

Beyond playing guitar for Kelly Clarkson’s Kellyoke performances, Jaco Caraco is a core member of her band, Y’all, and has teamed up with Clarkson’s music director and band leader Jason Halbert in a live Kellyoke Afterparty series on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube channel, where each week they break down some of their favorite Kellyoke performances and share stories about how the arrangements came to be.

In the latest episode of the Kellyoke Afterparty, Halbert shares recordings of Clarkson’s voice memos from when she first thought of the melody to her holiday single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”, and how they had to go back and forth a few times to figure out the rhythm of the song. They are even able to isolate the background orchestra and Clarkson’s voice when they replay the Kellyoke performance of the song from her show.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ 22: 2 Finalists Are in the Recording Studio Together