Kelly Clarkson’s Custody Case Verdict

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this year, and they have been working together to raise their children.

Now, TMZ reports that Clarkson has won full custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. The couple was fighting over the custody of their 6-year-old daughter River and their 4-year-old son Remy.

According to the article, Clarkson wanted to raise the kids in Los Angeles, but Blackstock wanted to have joint custody and continue living on their ranch in Montana.

Clarkson Won Full Custody of Her Children

The verdict came down to a matter of deciding the residency of the children.

“The court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state,” the judge reportedly ruled.

According to the article, Clarkson felt as though Blackstock’s desire to have the kids travel back and forth between the two states often. The judge ruled that Clarkson will have physical custody of the children most of the time, but Blackstock will still get to see his kids a few weekends a month.

Blackstock Will Have Partial Custody

The judge gave Clarkson custody of the children in Los Angeles, but Blackstock will see the children on the first, third and fifth weekends of the month. Two of those weekends will take place in Los Angeles, but on the third weekend, they will be in Montana.

TMZ’s article says that the judge’s order says that neither parent can speak poorly about the other to the children, and they are not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs within 8 hours of driving a car with kids inside.

While talking about what she was thankful for during an episode of her talk show, Clarkson began to talk about how much has changed for her this year and alluded to her divorce.

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way,” she said. “And I always want to make sure I’m being the very best version of myself.”

Clarkson said that she believes that people can outgrow other people and even versions of themselves, which viewers took as one reason she may have gotten a divorce.

“People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time,” Clarkson added. “And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that’s okay. Everybody’s on a learning curve.”

Clarkson previously said that she’ll be as open as she can about her divorce in order to help others, according to ET.

Clarkson has also previously stated that she’ll be keeping plenty of details about her divorce private in order to protect her children. While she says she doesn’t mind being an open book all the time, she wants to keep some details to herself.

She has also said that she will talk about her divorce in hopes that it can help people going through the same types of things in their lives.

READ NEXT: Garth Brooks Weighs in on Blake Shelton Getting Engaged