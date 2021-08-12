Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Date Again Amid Divorce: Report

Kelly Clarkson announced in late 2020 that she was getting a divorce from her long-time husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson, coach on “The Voice” and “American Idol” winner, may be just about ready to start dating again.

In July 2021, Clarkson was ordered to pay a large amount of spousal support. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson is set to pay nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support following the split. The spousal support, according to the outlet, accounts for $150,000 of that order. The child support ruling came in at $45,601 per month.

It has since been reported by People that those payments are actually temporary.

Now that the divorce has been nearly finalized, it seems Clarkson could be ready to move on.

Clarkson Could Be Moving On

According to Us Weekly, Clarkson could be moving on sooner rather than later. A source told the outlet that Clarkson was waiting for the divorce to be finalized before moving on.

“She hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks,” a source told the outlet, adding that “she wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business.”

The source said that Clarkson is asking coworker Blake Shelton to help her find love once again.

Clarkson Is ‘Sad’ & ‘Angry’ Amid Her Divorce

According to Hollywood Life, Clarkson is feeling very emotional about her divorce.

“Kelly is dealing with all the emotions one can deal with concerning her divorce,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She has been sad, angry, shocked and every emotion one can feel, she has felt it.”

The source added, “She never wanted it to get nasty, never wanted it to be a thing she will have to deal with for a long time, but it is now a part of her everyday life. She thinks it’s crazy that she has to spend so much money in support. Her work is keeping her busy and away from it for a period of time in the day, but it’s always in the back of her mind and it is clearly upsetting.”

Insiders told E! Online in December 2020 that the couple was no longer seeing eye-to-eye about their divorce, but other sources said that Clarkson was still supporting Blackstock, according to OK! Magazine, as Clarkson had agreed to not talk badly about her estranged husband amid the divorce.

“The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness. So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face,” one person close to Clarkson reportedly told the outlet. “It is just so sh***y. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [half-siblings] Savannah and Seth.”

Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to a source Us Weekly spoke with.

