Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Daughter Being ‘Bullied’

Kelly Clarkson shared a heartbreaking experience she recently had involving her daughter and how she’s been bullied for being dyslexic.

On her talk show, she brought out Henry Winkler as a guest as part of a media tour by members of the ‘Barry’ cast ahead of the show’s new season release. The 77-year-old actor also is dyslexic, which is why Clarkson opened up to him about what her daughter, River, has been dealing with from her peers.

Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Daughter’s Bullying Experience

She explained that her eight-year-old daughter has been picked on at school for “not being able to read like all the other kids.” According to the Mayo Clinic, the learning disorder makes people with it have difficulties reading and writing. This is because people who suffer from the disorder have trouble “identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.”

As Winkler and Clarkson pointed out during their conversation and as confirmed by the National Center for Learning Disabilities, 1 in 5 children suffer from a learning disorder such as dyslexia. At the time of her daughter’s diagnosis, Clarkson did not realize how common it was among children. Winkler did his best to remind Clarkson that everything will be alright for her daughter as he has gone on to have a successful career in spite of being dyslexic.

“River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are,” Winkler remarked.

Henry Winkler Has Flourished in Spite of his Dyslexia

He also mentioned how he’s become a best-selling author while having dyslexia. In an interview with NPR, Winkler opened up about all of the achievements he has experienced while dealing with this disorder, admitting he never would have imagined having his name on a book.

“I thought I was stupid,” Winkler candidly shared in the interview. “…you take that mantle with you when it’s said often enough and when you’re young enough. There is an emotional component, I think, that comes along with learning challenges, where I had no sense of self.”

Winkler’s writing career has seen him publish more than 30 children’s books. He also has a memoir out and has another planned for 2024.

Kelly Clarkson Has Her Own Conditions, Too

As for Clarkson, a longtime judge of ‘The Voice’, and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the two welcomed their daughter in June 2014 after walking down the aisle the previous year. They also have a son, Alexander, who was born in 2016.

Clarkson has always been candid in sharing what’s going on with her life, as any good talk show host will do. She previously revealed that she has had to manage an autoimmune condition as well as a thyroid condition for the past two decades. During a 2018 interview on ‘Today,’ she shared that the weight loss she was experiencing a result of having to control her thyroid issue. She had to adjust her diet and eat different foods, which has allowed her not to have to rely on taking medicine to combat the thyroid issue.

Viewers can catch Clarkson on her talk show as well as every Monday night as ‘The Voice’ Season 23 continues to move along.