Kelly Clarkson Features 8-Year-Old Daughter in Video for New Single

“The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson released the third single, “favorite kind of high”, from her forthcoming 10th studio album, “Chemistry”, on May 19. On May 25, the powerhouse vocalist shared a new lyric video to go along with a remix of the song by DJ David Guetta, which featured none other than Clarkson’s 8-year-old daughter, River Rose.

“Chemistry” is a highly-anticipated album from Clarkson, as it is her first original music release since 2017’s “Meaning of Life” (though the singer has released a Christmas album with original tracks and a six-song cover EP in the years since not to mention hosting her own Emmy-winning daytime talk show). “Chemistry” is expected to follow Clarkson’s relationship with and eventual divorce from her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson and Blackstock share River Rose along with a 7-year-old son, Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson Shares ‘Favorite Kind of High’ Lyric Video

Clarkson’s lyric video is a feast for the senses, which mixes footage of her performing “favorite kind of high” in front of an audience with clips of River Rose (or “DJ River Rose” as she’s credited in the video) behind a set of turntables (which has a Barbie sticker on it), spinning them to the rhythm. All of the footage is passed through a series of colorful filters reminiscent of thermal vision.

Fans loved to see Clarkson including her daughter in the new lyric video, and made their opinions known online.

“Yaaaaaaas River you betta DJ!! 😂😍” one fan commented on the YouTube video.

“we love to see dj river rose right there” another fan wrote on Clarkson’s Instagram post about the new video.

“JAM OF THE SUMMER HAS ARRIVED” another user wrote on Instagram.

Many commenters also compared the track to Guetta’s “When Love Takes Over”, featuring Kelly Rowland.

Kelly Clarkson Has Already Performed Her Entire ‘Chemsitry’ Album Before Its Release

Although Clarkson’s 10th album does not come out in full until June 23, she has already treated at least one audience to the entire record.

“Flashback to my birthday at the belasco when I performed all of the songs from my upcoming album” Clarkson wrote in a May 24 Instagram post with a clip from her one-night-only performance at the Belasco in Los Angeles, where she played through all the songs on her new album for the first time in front of an audience. The performance took place one month prior to her post, on Clarkson’s April 24 birthday.

Entertainment Weekly reported on the concert event, writing that Clarkson was overcome with emotions early on in the night, pausing during the a cappella intro to her first song, a ballad titled “Skip This Part”, apologizing to the crowd before collecting herself and proceeding. One fan in the audience also felt Clarkson’s emotions, so much so that they fainted in the middle of her set, while Clarkson was explaining the meaning behind the title track, “Chemistry”. Clarkson was able to call a medic over to them, and the fan was alright and back in the crowd within 30 minutes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

