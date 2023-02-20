Kelly Clarkson Calls Derek Hough’s First Kiss with Fiancée ‘Sexy’

“American Idol” and “The Voice” star Kelly Clarkson is heating things up on her daytime talk show. The singer had “Dancing With the Stars” champion-turned-judge Derek Hough on the February 17 episode of her show, and asked Hough all about the start of his relationship with fiancée Hayley Erbert.

Derek Hough Made the First Move in His Relationship With Hayley Erbert

“I was wondering who made the first move,” Clarkson said in a clip shared to her show’s official Instagram account, to which Erbert responded from the audience that it was “definitely [Hough]”, before letting Hough share the story of their first kiss.

“I will say there was a moment where we’re actually on stage dancing, we’re doing a Rumba, the dance of love,” Hough said, “and it was the last show, and the dancers from the side of the stage were all like, ‘Kiss, kiss’. So our first kiss was actually on stage.”

Clarkson was blown away by the moment, saying, “That’s sexy. I’d watch that movie. Two dancers falling in love.”

Hough went on to perform a dance later in the episode to promote his upcoming, 50-city “A Symphony of Dance” tour. He was joined on stage by Erbert as well as eight other backup dancers as he busted out a tap dance on top of a deconstructed grand piano and did plenty of lifts, flips, and spins all across “The Kelly Clarkson Show” stage. Clarkson was nearly left speechless at the end of the epic performance, laughing in disbelief as she said “Oh my gosh”.

Kelly Clarkson Has Performed Twice on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although Clarkson has never appeared as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars”, she has appeared as a special musical guest on two separate occasions.

The first was on one of the live results shows of season 13, where Clarkson performed two songs, “Mr. Know It All” and “Walk Away”. Clarkson’s performances were accompanied by dances from some of the show’s professional partners and dance troupe members, including Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, Peta Murgatroyd, and Sharna Burgess. At the end of her “Walk Away” performance, host Tom Bergeron said Clarkson was “Blowing the roof off this place!”

Clarkson returned in the finale of season 14 to perform two more singles off of her album “Stronger”: “Dark Side” followed by the album’s title track. For this performance, Clarkson was joined by five couples of professional dancers, and by the end she had everybody in the audience, including judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, on their feet and pumping their fists in the air.

Between her talk show, her next album (which she plans to release in 2023), and her personal life, Clarkson may be too busy to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” in the near future, however, she has learned a few steps from the pros before. Season 28’s third-place finishers Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber appeared on Clarkson’s show in 2019 and taught Clarkson and actor Mike Colter a few steps to the Viennese Waltz, which Clarkson took to like a natural, citing her background in musical theatre as a child.

