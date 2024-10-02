Michael Bublé Nervously Replaces ‘Greatest Vocalist on the Planet’

One week after kicking off the sixth season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the Grammy winner went missing from her own talk show and called in new “Voice” coach Michael Bublé for backup.

On October 1, 2024, a new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” featured Bublé as the guest host, during which he gave a short monologue, performed with Kelly Clarkson‘s band, and interviewed comedian Ron Woods Jr. (whom he invited to guest host the October 4 show, joking that Clarkson gave him “the power” to make that decision).

Though Bublé felt confident he would make a good fill-in host for Clarkson, he admitted before taping the show that he was uneasy about one thing: not measuring up as he performed on her show’s stage, admitting that he considers Clarkson “the greatest vocalist on the planet.”

Michael Bublé Performed Journey Tune During Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” Segment

Play

In a social media video filmed minutes before he guest hosted the “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Bublé told fans, “Today, Kelly was feeling under the weather so she asked if I would take over and be the host of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ which, by the way, I know I can do. I can do this.”

“The only thing I can’t do is during the Kellyoke (segment),” he added, referencing the top of the show when Clarkson typically covers someone else’s hit song. “There’s no possible way for any human being on the planet Earth to ever sing close to as well as Kelly Clarkson. Because she just happens to be the greatest vocalist on the planet.”

“I’m hoping, like, something on her mic rubs off on me and my voice sounds that good,” he joked. “But wish me luck everybody.”

By all accounts Bublé did just fine. For his Kellyoke cover song, he performed Journey’s “Lovin’, Touchin’ Squeezin'” and fans were quick to shower him with praise for his rendition, including one YouTube viewer who commented, “perfect vocals. Definitely Kelly Clarkson vibes Well done mike. So proud of you.”

Another viewer wrote, “This was awesome!!!! Good fill-in for the Queen Kelly”

But not everyone thought he measured up, including someone who wrote, “I understand that Kelly was sick, and this was fine, but Kellyoke has always been (and should always be, in my opinion) Kelly singing.”

Michael Bublé Says He Worked for Years to Get Noticed in the Music Industry

Play

Though Bublé has won five Grammys and has sold 75 million albums, per NBC News, he is notoriously humble about his own vocal skills, even turning down “The Voice” at least 15 times because he didn’t think he deserved to “judge” other singers.

“Thank God we’re not judges,” he said during a “Today Show” interview. “The other shows have judges. We are coaches. And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me. And I have no place, ever, judging anyone.”

On September 24, he told NBC News that he has lots of empathy for the contestants on “The Voice” because he remembers being in their shoes, just trying to get someone to give him his “big break.”

“I did everything, honestly, I did,” he said. “I sang at shopping malls. I was at bars and clubs and, yeah, I was in a couple talent (shows) and karaoke — anything, just anything, that I could do to get my break.”

That big break came in 2000, Bublé told the Toronto Sun, as he was contemplating quitting music and going to college. He handed a man named Michael McSweeney one of his CDs after a gig. Unbeknownst to Bublé, McSweeney was friends with former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and passed the CD on to him.

Mulroney and his wife loved the CD so much, they hired Bublé to sing at their daughter Caroline’s wedding, where famed producer David Foster was a guest. Foster was so impressed, he began to work with Bublé on small projects, the singer told the Sun, but it took years to convince Foster to produce for him and introduce him to execs at Warner Bros. Records. Once he did, they signed Bublé and his 2003 self-titled album produced four hit singles.

“The truth is Foster had no intention of ever signing me or ever producing my record,” Bublé said.