Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce: What Brandon Blackstock Is Getting [DOCUMENTS]

Former “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson has been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock for several years. While the couple agreed to a settlement early this year, the proceedings are still going on, court records in Los Angeles County obtained by Heavy show. The settlement documents reveal everything that Blackstock will be getting from Clarkson as part of the split.

Blackstock, the father of Clarkson’s two children, recently moved out of the Montana ranch they once shared, according to OK! Magazine. As Heavy recently reported, court records show that didn’t happen without a fight, and there are battles still to come in the courtroom. Clarkson and Blackstock’s attorneys will be back before a judge on July 15, 2022, for a hearing on a motion.

The couple had been married since October 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. A source close to Clarkson told US Weekly about the ongoing divorce proceedings that Blackstock is “always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side.” Blackstock has not commented about the recent developments.

Here’s a look inside the divorce documents:

1. Clarkson Will Be Paying Spousal Support to Blackstock Until 2024

The couple had a prenuptial agreement, but Blackstock challenged it, court records show. The two sides, through their attorneys, eventually agreed to settle the dispute and come to an agreement on spousal support, child support, child custody, division of assets and more, the court document obtained by Heavy show. According to the couple’s settlement agreement, Clarkson will be paying her ex-husband spousal support until 2024.

The spousal support began in February 2022, according to the agreement. Clarkson will pay Blackstock $115,000 per month o the first of each month until January 31, 2024, unless Blackstock remarries or either Clarkson or Blackstock die.

2. The Couple Will Share Custody but Clarkson Will Be Paying Blackstock Child Support

Accoridng to the settlement, Clarkson and Blackstock will be sharing custody of their two children, ages 7 and 5, but it will be Clarkson who will pay Blackstock child support, even though the kids will be with her more often. Clarkson will send Blackstock a total of $45,601 per month until the children turn 18, unless they are 19 and still attending high school full-time, at which point the support will continue until graduation, the court records show.

When the couple’s oldest child turns 18, the child support payment for the youngest will be $29,295. The settlement states that Clarkson will also pay for 70% of private school tuition for the children, with Blackstock chipping in the other 30%. They will also use the same percentages for other school-related expenses, including uniforms, field trips, fees and tutors, the court documents explain.

Any expenses for extracurricular activities or camps will be split evenly. Clarkson will have primary physical custody of the children in Los Angeles, with visitation for Blackstock. The details of the visitation will depend on where Blackstock ends up living after moving out of the Montana ranch, court documents reveal.

“If Respondent moves somewhere farther from Los Angeles than Phillipsburg, Montana‚ the Parties shall renegotiate the visitation schedule, to take into account the additional travel time of and potential disruption to the Minor Children flying from Los Angeles to a more distant location than Montana‚ and the Parties shall negotiate in good faith to modify the visitation schedule accordingly to ameliorate the travel demands on the Minor Children,” the court documents state.

3. The Montana Ranch Has Been One of the Final Sticking Points in the Contentious Divorce

According to the court documents, the couple’s ranch property in Montana, where Blackstock had been living since their separation, has been a point of contention in the divorce proceedings. The ranch was awarded to Clarkson in the divorce, the settlement shows.

The decision on how to divide up the property was based on how much each put into the purchase of it, according to court records. In the end, Clarkson agreed to pay about $908,000 to Blackstock, about 5% of the value of the property, and she retained control over it. Blackstock, meanwhile, was able to retain ownership of the livestock that were at the ranch.

Blackstock was given until June 1, 2022, to move out of the property, according to court records. In the lead-up to his eviction, Blackstock’s attorneys filed a request through the court asking for Clarkson to turn off all security cameras on the property. Blackstock had been paying rent of $14,500 per month and was covering utilities prior to leaving.

4. The Couple’s Other Assets Were Divided Up

The 50-page settlement agreement details how the couple’s assets will be divided up. Clarkson will keep several checking, savings and brokerage accounts and the pair will split other accounts and a retirement account. Clarkson will also keep her ownership of Vintage Valley, LLC, a Montana-based corporation she created to manage properties there.

Clarkson will also have full ownership of her Toluca Lake, California, home, the settlement states. She also retains ownership of four vehicles, including a 1949 Ford pickup, a 1974 Ford Bronco, a 2020 Ford F250 and a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. She additionally was awarded a 4-wheeler, all guns she acquired during and prior to the marriage, a flight simulator, a 1981 Ford Fire Tuck, a snowmobile and more.

The couple split other equipment, machinery and recreational vehicles, including sporting and hunting items, which will be sold at an auction, including motorcycles, 4-wheelers and a John Deere tractor. Blackstock, meanwhile, retaisn ownership of three Ford pickup trucks, a Freigtliner truck, a Dodge Durango and a Nissan. He also holds on to several ATVs and snowmobiles, along with other equipment.

5. Clarkson Gave Blackstock a One-Time, Tax-Free Payment of $1.3 Million

Clarkson also paid Blackstock a one-time “non-taxable equalization payment,” according to the settlement agreement. She paid her ex-husband a total of $1,326,161, the court records show. That amount is not taxable.

According to the agreement the payment was to “adjust the division of property and in order to effort a compromise and complete settlement of the division of property and debts.” The payment was tax free under IRS Code Section 1041.

Clarkson also made a “one-time reimbursement payment” to Blackstock of $50,000 to pay for their kids’ air private air travel, according to the settlement agreement.