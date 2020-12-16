How Garth Brooks Is Helping Kelly Clarkson with Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson announced her divorce from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this year, and she has been open about what and who has helped her get through the hard times.

Now, Clarkson has said that Garth Brooks, in particular, is one star who has helped her immensely when it comes to getting through her divorce. The help has come through the music Brooks has made throughout his storied career.

In a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 14, Clarkson said that she’s been listening to a lot of music to get through all of the feelings that come with getting divorced.

Clarkson Says Brooks’s Song ‘The Dance’ Has Helped Her

Kelly Tries Not To Cry Singing 'The Dance' With Garth Brooks

In a segment when she was talking to Brooks, Clarkson talked about her playlists she’s had on repeat since filing for divorce.

“I couldn’t quite nail down the feeling,” Clarkson told him. “I was like, well, you don’t want to crap on it. Like, you don’t want to say that it didn’t count or matter, but you don’t know what to put in it because it didn’t work out how you wanted. And, so, anyway, I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on and I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.'”

She added that the particular lyric that resonated her so much was when Brooks sings, “I could have missed the pain, but I’d have had to miss the dance.”

Clarkson Has a Song That Reminds Her of ‘The Dance’ on Her Next Album

In the segment, Clarkson said she appreciated the message she heard in “The Dance” so much that it inspired her to write a song that has the same type of message.

“So, it’s not like your song, like a rip-off, but I literally wrote this whole thing like therapeutically for me,” she shared. “It’s actually on my next album and it’s the whole kind of come around, like the little tag part is like, ‘Even though my heart is broken, it was worth the dance, anyway. I think what’s interesting about it is I sang [‘The Dance’] from childhood and it never hit me.”

Brooks appreciated the message and started to sing the first few lyrics of his song, leading Clarkson to become emotional.

Clarkson and Blackstock have entered into the messy part of their divorce, which, for them, has included a custody battle and many other legal challenges. Most recently, Clarkson filed paperwork claiming that her husband had defrauded her of millions of dollars.

OK! Magazine and TMZ report that Clarkson has filed paperwork with the California Labor Commission claiming that Blackstock defrauded her of millions of dollars. The lawsuit states that, as her manager, Blackstock charged excessive fees. Clarkson has worked with Starstruck Management since sometime in 2007. It is run by Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson’s father-in-law, Variety reported.

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Clarkson and Blackstock have also been at odds when it comes to co-parenting their children. Blackstock has now asked for $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, which would add up to more than $5 million a year.

