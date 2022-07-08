Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Divorce

“The Voice” coach, “American Idol” winner and Emmy-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about navigating her career in the wake of her divorce, specifically about writing songs, and also being a safe space for her viewers who are going through similar situations.

Kelly Said She Worries About Writing Songs About Her Experience

The Chicks explain the songwriting process behind their latest album "Gaslighter," and the importance of creating songs from a place of honesty and specificity. Martie Maguire also reveals that Natalie Maines gave her the courage to talk about her divorce after Natalie opened up to the band about her own marital troubles on an early tour.

Songwriting is oftentimes a very personal thing for an artist and during an interview with country trio The Chicks, Kelly admitted she is worried about writing songs about her life now because of her children.

“How hard is it, asking for a friend, while I’m currently writing through a similar situation — how hard is that to write so openly and so honest while navigating children, while navigating people, you’re under a microscope?” asked Kelly to her talk show guests Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire. “I feel like I’ve written so many songs myself, from my personal life, and I keep going, ‘Ooh, should I do that? Ooh, god.’ Did you go through that while writing [your album ‘Gaslighter’]?”

Natalie immediately said it can be very tricky to navigate that because “there’s the stress of ‘oh my gosh, now my kids are gonna hear this.”

She also revealed that one of her sons from her marriage to Adrian Pasdar is in their band now touring with them, so that can be “kind of weird.”

Kelly agreed that that could be so “awkward,” and then said that at least her son, as a musician, would understand that “it’s very therapeutic for us, like that’s our outlet.”

“It’s transparent [if] you’re full of crap” in your songs, said Kelly, to which Emily replied, “The more specific you are, the most it’s universal to other people.”

Kelly also said that the Chicks must have found their strength to navigate their divorces not only through music but also their female friendships, which Kelly said “has really helped [her]” during this time.

Kelly and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children, split in 2020; their divorce was finalized in March 2022, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

Blackstock recently bought his own place in Montana and vacated the couple’s Montana ranch, according to Us Weekly. Kelly was awarded the ranch in the divorce settlement but Blackstock had been living there.

Kelly Also Said She’s Always Tried to Be a Safe Space For People

In an interview with Connecticut’s NBC affiliate, Kelly was asked specifically about her interview with The Chicks and whether she tries to make her talk show a “safe space” for women going through similar experiences, to which Kelly said the talk show just gives her a bigger platform to be the way she has always tried to be.

“It doesn’t feel like a new transition, it feels like we’re able to have a bigger stage for it and to really connect with a lot more poeple, obviously. But even meeting people in my music career, I feel like I’ve been fortunate enough to where people feel genuinely comfortable around me,” said Kelly.

She went on to say that one of her favorite TV personalities who conducts interviews is British talk show host Graham Norton and she tries to be like him.

“I think we forget — people separate everybody and we’re all in these different bubbles, and we’re really not. We all wanna be loved, we want to laugh, we want to be respected, we want to be successful, so we have a lot of commonalities, so that’s our big point,” said Kelly.

She added, “It’s a big, beautiful world, we’ve got so much diversity, but making it feel smaller to where we all do feel like neighbors and we’re not so different, I think that’s really important. And just really basically lifting people up, that’s our goal.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 for its 22nd season on NBC. “American Idol” returns for its 21st season in the spring of 2023 on ABC.

