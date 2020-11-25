Kelly Clarkson Hints at Reason for Divorce

Kelly Clarkson seemed to open up about her divorce from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock once again on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The couple announced their divorce earlier in 2020.

In a new episode of Clarkson’s show, the The Voice coach and musician reflected on 2020 as a whole from the beginning of the year to her current state leading up to Thanksgiving.

During the episode, Clarkson was asked what she’s grateful to have learned a lesson in 2020 about, and she answered that she was grateful to have learned more about herself in 2020.

Clarkson Gave a Possible Explanation for Her Divorce

While talking about what she was thankful for during her answer, Clarkson began to talk about how much has changed for her this year and alluded to her divorce.

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way,” she said. “And I always want to make sure I’m being the very best version of myself.”

She said that her mother has always given her good advice about changing to fit the needs of others.

“My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with,” Clarkson said. “You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best version of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

Clarkson Says She Outgrew Parts of Her Life

Clarkson said that she believes that people can outgrow other people and even versions of themselves, which viewers took as one reason she may have gotten a divorce.

“People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time,” Clarkson added. “And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that’s okay. Everybody’s on a learning curve.”

Clarkson previously said that she’ll be as open as she can about her divorce in order to help others, according to ET.

“I mean, if anything, I’ve fought my entire career just to be me,” Clarkson told the outlet. “Because most managers and publicists get nervous with me because I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on. … I come from a small town, I’m used to everybody knowing everything anyway.”

She has also said that she’ll have to keep some of the details closer to her chest in order to protect her children.

While she may not be outright sharing details about her divorce with her fans, Clarkson has said that many of her emotions about the situation would bleed into the music that she has been working on over the summer.

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she told the Today Show about her album. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

