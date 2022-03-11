‘The Voice’ Coach Settles Divorce, Will Pay Over $1 Million

Kelly Clarkson, music and TV superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” finalized her divorce on March 8, 2022.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson will be paying $1.3 million initially to her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Then, she will be paying $45,601 monthly for child support for her children, River Rose 7, Remington Alexander, 5.

The agreement, according to The Blast, includes that Clarkson and Blackstock agree to vaccinate their children, and they agreed to joint custody. The children will be living with Clarkson in Los Angeles, the outlet reported.

Clarkson Got the Guns and House

In the settlement papers, Clarkson is awarded “all guns acquired prior to and during the marriage.” The documents also state that Clarkson will get a “Can-Am 4-wheeler, a bush hog” and other hunting-related items.

Clarkson was also awarded the Montana ranch, which has been a huge contention point throughout the divorce. The documents state that Blackstock will live there for the time being, and he will pay Clarkson $2,000 a month through June, when he will be moving out of the ranch.

Clarkson was also awarded their house in Toluca Lake, California. She also keeps the family pets.

Blackstock was awarded the “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs and horses” as well as $115,000 a month in spousal support through January 2024. Blackstock will also keep the Ford F-350, Ford F-250, an ATV and “several CAT snowmobiles,” according to The Blast.

Clarkson Is Changing Her Name

According to a report by The Blast, Clarkson has officially changed her name to “Kelly Brianne.” Her middle name is currently Brianne, but the documents, if approved, would officially change her name “so she will only be known as Kelly Brianne.”

When it comes to why she wants to change her name, Clarkson wrote about that in the documents, which were filed on February 14, 2022.

“A desire to change my name,” she wrote, according to The Blast. “My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

Clarkson filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, and the star cited “irreconcilable differences” at the time. The couple has been battling it out in court ever since.

According to a report by Us Magazine, Clarkson was not ready to settle any of the financial matters of the divorce to Brandon Blackstock as of early 2022.

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” a source told the outlet. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

The source added, “She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon [Blackstock]. He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

Obviously, Clarkson’s mind was changed through the process, as the couple has now settled that divorce.

On November 2020, Clarkson was awarded full custody of the two children she and Blackstock share, and in October 2021, she was awarded the Montana ranch she shared with her ex-husband, but she agreed to give him a 5.12% share of the property, according to Us Weekly.

