Kelly Clarkson Will ‘Not Entertain’ Divorce Settlement: Report

Talk-show host, music superstar, and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson, was declared legally single in late 2021 after filing for divorce in 2020. The process isn’t completely over for the star, however.

Clarkson filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, and the star cited “irreconcilable differences” at the time. The couple has been battling it out in court ever since.

In November 2020, Clarkson was awarded full custody of the two children she and Blackstock share, and in October 2021, she was awarded the Montana ranch she shared with her ex-husband, but she agreed to give him a 5.12% share of the property, according to Us Weekly. Then, in December, a judge ruled that she could not evict Blackstock from the property.

Now, Clarkson is working hard to ensure coming out on top financially in the divorce.

A Source Says Clarkson is Spending all Free Time on the Divorce

According to a report by Us Magazine, Clarkson will not be settling any of the financial matters of the divorce to Brandon Blackstock.

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” a source told the outlet. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

The source added, “She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon [Blackstock]. He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

The trial, according to Us Magazine, is set to begin in early February 2022.

Clarkson May Re-Record Old Music

In a recent Instagram Live on her “The Kelly Clarkson Show” account, Clarkson revealed that she has thought about re-recording some of her earlier music now, like Taylor Swift has been doing, but that she has had a hard time going back to listen to her old music.

“Some of those songs…I actually can’t listen to,” Kelly said at the time. “Sometimes the producer keeps you there, so long. I, 99% of the time, get along with all producers in humanity But there’s a 1% where I’m just like–oh, you’re not gonna let me leave this studio until I sing it exactly how you want it with like a yooohooo instead of you or things like that. I can’t listen to my own music because of it. It’s just weird.”

Some fans thought that she was taking a shot at Dr. Luke, the producer who originally recorded Clarkson’s biggest hit, “Since U Been Gone.”

During the Live, Clarkson also teased some new projects coming up soon.

The star said that she has been working on two separate projects that “people have been asking for for quite some time,” though she was not able to reveal any additional details about those projects.

“So I’ve got a ton of music that I’ve been writing over the past few years and hopefully…that’s one thing I can pretty much say we’re going to get that out,” she shared during the live.

Some fans hope Clarkson will be releasing her breakup post-divorce album in the near future.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

