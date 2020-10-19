Kelly Clarkson Divorce Update: The Star’s Latest Comments About Her Split

Tonight marks the premiere of NBC’s The Voice, and that means the return of Kelly Clarkson to the red chair. Clarkson has had a rough 2020 and recently announced that she would be getting a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson is known for sharing details about her personal life and being very open, but she has said on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show that she’s not sure how many details about her divorce she’ll be comfortable sharing since she wants to be careful to not hurt her children.

Though she wants to be sensitive to how her children, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington, will be affected by her comments, she also wants to be open about things in order to help others get through a divorce if they are going through it as well, she told ET.

“I mean, if anything, I’ve fought my entire career just to be me,” Clarkson told the outlet. “Because most managers and publicists get nervous with me because I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on. … I come from a small town, I’m used to everybody knowing everything anyway.”

Clarkson is Bonding With Co-Star Gwen Stefani About Divorce

Gwen Stefani has also been through a divorce in 2015, and though she told ET she didn’t have any specific advice for Clarkson, she was there for her and said that it helped to channel emotions through their music.

“I think the one thing that we talked about is that we’re both blessed that we have our music to be able to have as an outlet, and I’m sure that, you know, eventually, people are gonna hear Kelly’s record, which I got a sneak peek at some of the songs, the ones that are gonna be coming out at some point,” Stefani told ET.

Clarkson, on her end, was diplomatic about the split from her husband.

“And I don’t think that anything is — like I said — nothing’s wrong with anybody, it’s just … it happens, and that’s why there’s nothing to hide about it in that sense.”

She added that “divorce is a really shi**y thing.”

Clarkson Says Her New Album Will Be Very Personal

While she may not be outright sharing details about her divorce with her fans, Clarkson has said that many of her emotions about the situation would bleed into the music that she has been working on over the summer.

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she told the Today Show about her album. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

Just a few months after the divorce, it was revealed by Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson was being sued by the management company that is owned by her father-in-law Narvel Blackstock. The lawsuit states that they are owed $1.4 million in unpaid commissions and alleges a breach of oral contract.

READ NEXT: Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Claims Their Dog Was Electrocuted on Set