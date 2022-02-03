Kelly Clarkson Teams up With Dolly Parton for ‘Haunting’ New Duet

Music and television superstar Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with another superstar, Dolly Parton, for a new duet, which is set to appear at South x Southwest in 2022.

According to Variety, Parton and Clarkson will be recording a new version of Parton’s song “9 to 5” for a documentary, titled, “Still Working 9 to 5.”

“We could do a documentary just on the making of the duet,” Gary Lane, a co-director and producer on the documentary told Variety. “It almost feels like launching two projects in one.”

The song, according to the outlet, will have a different feel than the original song did, leaning much less upbeat than the original.

“There was a lot of hope, I would say, in the song,” co-director Camille Hardman told Variety. “And this version is just a little bit melancholic.”

The New Version is ‘Haunting’

According to Lane, the new version of the song is much slower than the original was.

“Dolly actually called it ‘9 to 5: The Slow Version,'” Lane told Variety. “It’s definitely slowed down and more haunting. Kelly – you can’t believe how she changes it, too. It’s really mind-blowing.”

The film deals with issues of women in the workplace, Variety reports. It, according to Hardman, is “not going to be a hardcore feminist film” and will aim for a wide audience.

“It was a very difficult film to make,” says Hardman, “because it was the women’s movement in tandem with the fandom of ‘9 to 5’ and all the different iterations and how they overlapped.”

Clarkson Could Be Leaving ‘The Voice’

During an Instagram Live session where she answered questions from fans, Clarkson hinted at the fact that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big projects.

Clarkson answered a fan question about where she’d like to visit in 2022 with the answer “home… and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She said that her children are currently at the ages where they do actually want to spend time with her and she wants to “take advantage of that.”

There has been no official announcement about “The Voice” for season 22, meaning that there has been no official announcement about which coaches will be, or won’t be, returning to the show in 2022.

Clarkson will also likely be releasing more music in 2022.

“So I’ve got a ton of music that I’ve been writing over the past few years and hopefully…that’s one thing I can pretty much say we’re going to get that out,” she shared during the live.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

