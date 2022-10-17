Fans Are Obsessed With Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Totally Unexpected’ Duet With a Movie Star

Kelly Clarkson welcomed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson onto her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, October 17, 2022, and the two surprised fans with a duet during the Kellyoke portion of the show.

As a special tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died on October 5, 2022, at 90 years old, Clarkson and Johnson performed her song “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” together.

Johnson visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about his upcoming DC Comics movie, Black Adam, which releases on Friday, October 21.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Duet

Fans took to the YouTube comment section to share their thoughts on the duet, with many noting that they didn’t know Johnson had a good singing voice. Johnson previously sang in Moana where he played Maui. His song “You’re Welcome” is one of the most popular from the Disney movie.

“This is unexpected, didn’t know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly’s high notes which she killed it once more,” one person wrote. “What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.”

Another person commented, “WOW!!! I never knew that Dwayne Johnson could sing that great. Of course Kelly can do it with anybody. What a great duet, Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson!!”

Clarkson Is Returning to ‘The Voice’ For Season 23

Three coaches from season 22 of the show will not be making their return next season: John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani will all be stepping away from the coaching panel for at least one season. Blake Shelton is the only coach from season 22 who is set to make their return.

NBC announced in a statement that season 23 would be airing in the spring of 2023.

Clarkson is making her return after one season away. Clarkson originally stepped away because she wanted to take the summer off, and she previously nearly let it slip that she’d be returning.

“I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!,” Clarkson said in the release. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

The first new coach for the season is Chance the Rapper. He has never been on “The Voice,” but it appears he will be joining the panel for the upcoming season. According to the press release, Chance is “lauded by his peers and critics alike for his unique rise to success” and he is “not signed to a major label.”

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” he said in the release. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Niall Horan is filling the last gap on the panel and rounding everything out. Horan is at a great spot in his career to join “The Voice,” having gone out on his own after spending time in One Direction. He’ll likely fill the slot that would usually be filled by Gwen Stefani with a mix of pop and indie sounds.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”