Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Takes Dramatic Step Amid Divorce Settlement

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is embroiled in divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who recently took a dramatic step as finalize their division of assets and custody arrangement.

The Montana Ranch Has Been a Source of Tension in the Proceedings

Clarkson and Blackstock separated in June 2020 after seven years of marriage; they share two children, River, 8, and Remington, 6. Documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences.”

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

A major bone of contention in the divorce proceedings has been their Montana ranch. In December 2021, Us Weekly reported that Clarkson was tryinig to have Blackstock evicted from the ranch because it was awarded to her in the divorce proceedings, but a judge ruled that he could not be evicted.

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her,” a source told Us Weekly. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Brandon Bought His Own Place & Vacated the Ranch

Now Us Weekly reports that Blackstock has vacated the Montana ranch and purchased a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana. He also renamed his cattle ranching business, changing the name from Vintage Valley Ranch to V Bar V Cattle Co. He plans to retire from the entertainment industry and start ranching full time.

“Vintage Valley” was Clarkson and Blackstock’s name for their ranch, she revealed in a video tour of the ranch she did for her talk show.

“I just love being outdoors,” said Clarkson during the tour, adding, “When we have time off, we like to check out. It’s nice to get into nature. As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly. So it’s nice to come out here and just sit by the stream and hear the water and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people all on top of each other.”

She added, “We actually get to hang out here while all this is going on, so it’s kind of cool to get to see our ranch in the wintertime. … It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family. … This is what we would call home.”

The Clarkson-Blackstock divorce settlement was finalized in March 2022, at which time a judge ruled that Blackstock could stay at the ranch if he paid Clarkson the $12,500 in monthly rent for maintenance, according to Us Weekly. Clarkson was granted primary custody of River and Remy and order to pay $115,000 per month in spousal support and $45,600 per month in child support to Blackstock, who was given one weekend each month with the children.

