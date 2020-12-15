Why Kelly Clarkson Said Her Ex-Husband Acted Illegally

As The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson continues to work through her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, she has filed a claim with the California Labor Commissioner’s Office saying that Blackstock and his management company operated in a “fraudulent” and “illegal” fashion.

Per reports obtained by OK! Magazine, Clarkson is claiming that her ex-husband’s management company, Starstruck Management, acted as her agent in spite of being unlicensed to do so in the state of California and without her written approval. She claims that they demanded “unconscionable fees” and provided “false information” and “false representations,” all the while concealing “material information from [Clarkson] concerning certain matters relating to [Starstruck’s] … violation of the Labor Code.” Blackstock is named in the claim, as well as his father Narvel Blackstock.

Clarkson’s Petition to Determine Controversy claims that Narvel and Brandon Blackstock violated Section 1700 of the California Labor Code. She says that, while they are acting as though they were serving as her agents (whose responsibility it is to book jobs for their clients), they were not licensed as agents in the state of California, nor had they provided a surety bond of $50,000 (a requirement for agents in California).

Starstruck Is Suing Clarkson for Over $5 Million They Claim She Owes Them

Clarkson’s filing is in response to Starstruck Management’s demands for over $5 million they say they’re owed by Clarkson. A lawsuit filed by Clarkson’s former father-in-law states, “Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar… By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show.”

With the support of her attorney Edwin McPherson, Clarkson countered: “based on the wrongful acts and conduct of [Starstruck Management and the Blackstocks] … all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by [Clarkson] to [Starstruck Management and the Blackstocks], and all monies previously paid by [Clarkson] to [Starstruck Management and the Blackstocks] should be disgorged forthwith.”

Clarkson Was Awarded Primary Custody of the 2 Kids She Shares With Blackstock

While they were together, Clarkson and Blackstock had two children, a daughter named River Rose and a son named Remington Alexander. The kids are currently 6 and 4 years old, respectively.

In November, People reports that Clarkson was awarded primary custody over the two children. In a court document obtained from the divorce proceedings, the decision falls in Clarkson’s favor, stating, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody.”

The document includes that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them,” and adds that Clarkson and Blackstock agreed that they “shall not speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children.”

OK! Magazine reports that Blackstock has custody of the children every first, third, and fifth weekend of each month. People says he is also entitled to a daily FaceTime call with the kids and that they agreed to split the Christmas holiday, with Blackstock celebrating with them on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning and Clarkson getting the kids for their own celebration beginning at 2pm.

