Fans Beg ‘The Voice’ to Bring Back Former Coach, Are ‘Not Watching’ Season 22

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are urging the show to bring back a cast member who left ahead of season 22 of the show.

For season 22, the coaches are Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and newcomer Camila Cabello. The season has been filmed up until the live shows, and fan-favorite coach Kelly Clarkson has not been a part of it.

Fans are already missing her presence in the big red coaching chairs.

Fans Want Clarkson Back

Some fans of the show have taken to Instagram comments to let NBC know they would like Clarkson to return to the ballroom.

“I can’t believe that Kelly is not coming back to the show,” one person wrote. “I’m not happy and I’m not watching….. Yes, I love the other judges, but it just WILL NOT BE THE SAME. I love Blake, John, Gwen, & I don’t know the 4th judge. Blake tries to steal the show, but it’s actually Kelly.”

Another commented, “Not without Kelly!!!”

On a separate post, some called for Clarkson to come back.

“Bring Kelly back,” one comment reads.

Others hope that she’ll return in future seasons.

“I’m going to miss Kelly, I hope she comes back,” one person wrote.

Some people miss Clarkson as well as former coaches like Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande.

“No kelly no nick no ari so tragic,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “If Kelly isn’t here, I don’t even care anymore #teamkelly.”

Clarkson Left ‘The Voice’ to Take a Break

Clarkson made a stop on the “Today” show on August 23, 2022, and she opened up to Carson Daly, host of “The Voice,” and Hoda Kotb about her decision.

“I hadn’t had a minute and it’s obviously been a rough couple years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” Clarkson shared, adding that one of her favorite parts of the summer was when she “literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along [the water].”

Clarkson told the hosts, “My sister, my nephew, and I, and a couple friends, literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature.”

Her children, River, 8, and Remington, 6, went between her and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the talk-show host said.

“It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well,” she shared.

“The Voice” films during the summer for the fall season of the show, meaning that taking the summer off made it impossible for her to join season 22 of the show. That doesn’t mean that Clarkson will never make a return to the show, however. She could be back in any upcoming season.

Clarkson’s daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” returns on September 12, 2022 for the fourth season.

“What you see on TV isn’t always how it went down! 🙈 Get ready for even more fun when season 4 premieres MONDAY September 12! #bloopers,” the show’s account posted on Instagram alongside a funny video to get fans excited for the new season.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

