Kelly Clarkson Guest Stars on Her Favorite Television Show

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” champion Kelly Clarkson is the first to admit that she does not enjoy acting. The “Since U Been Gone” singer is known to crack jokes about her role in “From Justin to Kelly”, which she filmed with her “Idol” runner-up Justin Guarini after their season ended (per a contractual obligation).

This week, however, Clarkson was persuaded to accept a guest role on one of her favorite shows, ABC’s “The Rookie”, starring Nathan Fillion. Clarkson played herself in the January 17, 2023 episode’s cold open. In the episode, Clarkson was bringing balloons and flowers to somebody in the hospital when Fillion’s character, officer John Nolan, and his colleagues all pile into the elevator with her. One officer even takes the moment to let Kelly know she is a huge fan.

See a clip of Clarkson’s guest appearance below.

Nathan Fillion Invited Kelly Clarkson to Cameo on ‘The Rookie’ For Her Birthday

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” production team surprised host Clarkson with some of her favorite things during the April 22, 2022 episode (ahead of Clarkson’s April 24 birthday). Not only was Clarkson treated to margaritas, chips, and a mariachi band, but her special guests were the cast of “The Rookie”.

Clarkson interviewed them all about what their work life is, and the cast opened up about playing games and having fun together day in and day out while on set. “I feel bad for the directors,” Mekia Cox said, “because they come in and their job is to get through the day, get through all of their scenes, but they usually have to add on – when we’re all there at the same time – they have to add on an hour to the day because they know that we’re going to be talking, playing games.”

Cast member Melissa O’Neil (who won season three of the singing competition show “Canadian Idol”) says that because of all the talking on set, the writers have decreased the number of full cast scenes as the seasons have gone along.

Clarkson ends the interview by congratulating “The Rookie” cast on their season five renewal, and Nathan Fillion asked if the singer would “do us the honor” of appearing on an episode in the fifth season. Clarkson begrudgingly agreed, “just so I can hang out”.

Play

Nathan Fillion & 'The Rookie' Cast Invite Kelly Clarkson To Guest Star The cast of Kelly's favorite show "The Rookie" surprises Kelly for her 40th birthday party! Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter share some of their favorite birthday memories, and why they all stay away from Nathan when he's eating a banana on set. The cast also reacts to Kelly's throwback… 2022-04-22T22:30:00Z

Kelly Clarkson Goes Behind the Scenes of Her ‘The Rookie’ Cameo

Play

Sneak Peek! Kelly Clarkson On 'The Rookie' Tonight "I certainly don't consider myself an actor AT ALL." Tune in today to go behind the scenes as Kelly films a cameo (and sweats) on the set of her favorite show "The Rookie!" #KellyClarksonShow Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit… 2023-01-17T10:00:25Z

“The Rookie” cast member Jenna Dewan appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show on the day of Clarkson’s “Rookie” cameo, and Clarkson shared a behind-the-scenes video from her day on set shooting her guest appearance.

“I only interview actors I’m never around them,” Clarkson said, “So it’s interesting to see them in their character.”

The episode’s director, Tori Garrett, walked Clarkson through her blocking in the elevator, telling her she just had to stand put in the elevator set while the rest of the cast filled in around her, and that all Clarkson had to do was react to them.

Despite feeling confident that she could handle the small role, Clarkson admitted that she was still “very nervous. Like sweaty kind of nervous. Like oh my god, I put on deodorant kind of nervous.”

READ NEXT: Maren Morris Was ‘Devastated’ by Rejection From Several Shows