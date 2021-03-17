Kelly Clarkson Uses Gwen Stefani Against Team Blake in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

It’s no secret that the coaches on NBC’s The Voice often use one another against each other to convince contestants to come onto their team. Kelly Clarkson took it one step further though, using Blake Shelton’s fiancee Gwen Stefani against him.

Gwen Stefani won season 19 of the show alongside her contestant, teenager Carter Rubin, and Clarkson used part of what she said last season against Shelton in a bid to get a contestant to join her team.

Clarkson had had a video of Stefani edited to show that she was against a contestant choosing to be on Shelton’s team.

Clarkson Tried to Use Stefani Against Shelton

Jordan Matthew Young: Keith Whitley's "I'm No Stranger to the Rain" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Jordan Matthew Young performs "I'm No Stranger to the Rain" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on… 2021-03-16T01:32:52Z

Clarkson really wanted contestant Jordan Matthew Young to join her team. Young had three coaches to choose from, however, in Nick Jonas, Clarkson and Shelton. Clarkson, then, had to pull in some outside help.

“I’m going to let someone else speak for me,” she told the other coaches. “This person should tell you who you should go with and who you maybe shouldn’t.”

In the clip, which was clearly edited from many different instances since Stefani was shown in different outfits and places, appeared to show Stefani urging contestants away from Team Blake.

“Blake Shelton would be terrible as a coach,” she said in the clip. “I love Kelly, she is perfect for you.”

The contestant didn’t buy it, though.

“Kelly, I appreciate your input a lot, but it would be between Nick and Blake,” he shared.

Legend thought that was funny since he wasn’t in the running.

“You’re not supposed to tell who third place is!” he told the contestant.

The Video Backfired on Clarkson

VideoVideo related to kelly clarkson uses gwen stefani against team blake in ‘the voice’ blind audition 2021-03-17T11:33:52-04:00

The edited video did not do the job of getting Young to join Team Clarkson. Instead, he chose Team Blake, which was exciting for Shelton. He told the camera that it felt good “to beat Nick, Kelly and Gwen. Clearly, Jordan saw right through Kelly’s manipulation and lies and made the right choice.”

One thing that the coaches won’t be missing about Blind Auditions is hearing Legend sing “Welcome to Team Legend” every time a contestant joins his team.

When the first contestant chose to be on Team Legend this season, Legend pulled out a keyboard from beside his chair and broke into song with the very first rendition of “Welcome to Team Legend.” The other coaches made fun of it because they said it was too long, but it got stuck in their heads afterward.

Throughout the auditions, there have been times when each of the coaches have been caught singing “Welcome to Team Legend,” and at one point, the band even started playing it, allowing Legend to sing along while they waited for another contestant to come onto the stage.

“I can’t get the Team Legend song out of my head,” Shelton shared at one point. “You know, I made fun of it at first, and then I realized it’s way too long, and now I walk around singing that stupid song all day.”

After each of the coaches broke out into the song simultaneously, Jonas had some encouraging words for Legend.

“Well, John, you did it,” he said. “Another smash hit!”

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Battle Round Spoilers: Which Contestants Make it Through?