Watch: Kelly Clarkson Covers Gwen Stefani & No Doubt’s ‘Just a Girl’

Music superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson continued her trend of covering her The Voice co-star’s music on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a new cover of “Just a Girl” by Gwen Stefani and the rest of No Doubt.

Clarkson wore a yellow polka dot dress in a darkened studio, surrounded by purple lights to start her slowed-down version of the song. Unlike some cover versions of songs, however, this one sounds completely different than the original.

Instead of an upbeat tempo, Clarkson chose to sing the song slowed down and gave it more of a chilling feel than the original had.

Clarkson Showed off Her Vocal Prowess

In the cover, Clarkson once again amazed fans with her vocal ability. At nearly a minute into the song, Clarkson holds a high note that’s almost a whistle tone for longer than most people would be able to. She stays in that high register for a few more seconds before heading back down to lower notes to finish out the song.

Fans immediately responded to the video to show their appreciation to Clarkson and for her voice.

“I was very surprised by this arrangement,” one commenter wrote. “It’s not spunky, attitude-drive and fast-paced like the original at all, but you can really hear the sadness in Kelly’s voice, especially those high notes. I hope Gwen sees this version!”

Another wrote, “Please release a full version of this haunting rendition. This was *chef’s kiss*.”

Stefani Loved When Clarkson Covered Her Song

Clarkson performed “Misery” during a recent Kellyoke portion of the show.

“So put me outta my misery, oh/ Hurry up, come see me/ Put me outta my misery/ Hurry up, come see me/ Enough, enough of this suffering,” she sings.

According to Billboard, “Misery” was featured on Stefani’s Billboard 200 number one album called This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

Stefani shared the video on Twitter, writing, “ok @kellyclarkson my mind is blown – can’t believe u sang #misery on your show!! so beautiful!! thank you!!”

Fans loved that Stefani shared the video and asked the artists to collaborate together on a new song in the future.

Clarkson also recently released a song with The Voice alum Jake Hoot.

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that his new song, “I Would’ve Loved You,” was a duet. The singer wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Afterward, he sent Clarkson the song and she agreed to sing it with him right away.

