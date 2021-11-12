‘The Voice’ Coach to Host Holiday Special

Music superstar, talk-show host and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson is set to host a holiday special in partnership with NBC for the 2021 holiday season.

Clarkson will be the host of the holiday special, “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around,” which is set to air on December 1, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

“‘The Voice’ coach and Emmy and Grammy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while she shares her traditions and gives back to those in need,” the press release for the special reads.

The Holiday Special Will Feature Clarkson’s New Songs

The special will feature songs from both Clarkson and other stars, but it will especially feature tracks from Clarkson’s new holiday album titled “When Christmas Comes Around…” The special will also “evoke timeless Christmas themes inspired by the power of song,” the press release reads.

Other guests include Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler, Brett Eldredge and Santa Clause. There will also be appearances by “everyday heroes.”

“People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special,” Clarkson shared in the release. “No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are.”

She tweeted about the special as well, writing, “It’s official y’all! I’m bringing the holiday spirit right to your home with my very own holiday spectacular!!! ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’ will air December 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on @NBC – and I’m inviting some special guests to join me, too!”

NBC Has a Slate Of Holiday Programming

NBC has a whole slate of holiday programming set for the 2021 holiday season.

Here are the specials and when they air:

“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving,” Wednesday, November 24, 9 p.m

95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Thursday, November 25, 9 a.m.

National Dog Show Presented By Purina – Thursday, November 25, 12 p.m.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas – Friday, November 26, 8-8:30 p.m.

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas – Friday, November 26, 8:30 p.m.

Trolls Holiday In Harmony – Friday, November 26, 8 p.m.

89th Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center – Wednesday, December 1, 8 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around – Wednesday, December 1, 10 p.m. & December 15 at 10 p.m.

Annie Live! – Thursday, December 2, 8 p.m.

It’s A Wonderful Life – Saturday, December 4, 8 p.m.

Michael Buble’s Christmas In the City – Monday, December 6, 10 p.m.

A Very Chrisley Christmas – Wednesday, December 15, 9:30 p.m.

L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth – Thursday, December 16 8 p.m .

Sing – Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Wednesday, December 22, 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass – Friday, December 24, 11:30 p.m.

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honday – Saturday, January 1 11:30 a.m.

Clarkson will also be on the TV screen when it comes to “The Voice,” which will be airing into early December when a winner from season 21 of the show will be crowned.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

