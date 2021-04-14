Will Kelly Clarkson Return for the Knockout Round?

After a short hiatus from The Voice, Kelly Clarkson revealed on social media Monday when she’d return to the NBC singing competition.

Per Newsweek, the celebrity coach was out sick throughout most of the filming of the three-part Season 20 Battle Rounds, which started airing on March 29. However, Clarkson did appear briefly in some “Battle” episodes to prep Team Kelly for the upcoming round.

Filling in for the star most of the time was country music singer Kelsea Ballerini, who coached Team Kelly performers. She also carried out Clarkson’s request to keep the rivalry between Clarkson and fellow coach Blake Shelton alive and well, as Ballerini shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show post-filming. “I really took that to heart,” Ballerini told Clarkson, adding, “Blake probably hates me.”

During the interview with Ballerini, Clarkson shared that a sinus infection was what kept her away from The Voice.

Ballerini, who has a history on The Voice as Team Kelly’s celebrity mentor (per Today), was thrilled when Clarkson asked her to fill in for her, and tweeted in late March, “When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work.”

So when will we see Clarkson back in her red chair?

Clarkson Dropped This Clue About Her Return

Fans can expect to see Clarkson, who’s appeared on The Voice for seven seasons (per Parade), back in her chair on Monday, April 19th. The singer and TV host tweeted a video promoting Snoop Dogg’s appearance as a mega mentor in the upcoming Knockout rounds.

Clarkson wrote, “Y’all don’t want to miss @SnoopDogg with #TeamKelly next Monday on @NBCTheVoice!! #TheVoice.” The promo video shows Clarkson sitting in her red chair alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas.

Earlier this week, Ballerini announced on Instagram that her run on The Voice has come to an end. “Yalllll. I had the best time sitting in for @kellyclarkson on @nbcthevoice the last few weeks,” she wrote in the caption. “What a seasonnnn! can’t wait to keep cheering on team kel.”

Fans Thought Clarkson Might Return Sooner

You are doing such an amazing job @KelseaBallerini!! Thank you for taking great care of #TeamKelly for me ️🥰 See y’all next week! #TheVoice — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 6, 2021

Clarkson had originally announced that she was returning to The Voice for night three of the Battle rounds, which aired on April 12th. The pop singer and former American Idol winner tweeted on April 5th that she’d appear in the following week’s episode.

Clarkson wrote, “You are doing such an amazing job @KelseaBallerini!! Thank you for taking great care of #TeamKelly for me. See y’all next week!” That following Monday, Ballerini was still filling in for Clarkson, although Clarkson did appear in some prerecorded footage alongside her team’s advisor, Puerto Rican superstar Luis Fonsi.

While Clarkson was out for much of the Battle rounds, she followed along at home and supported Team Kelly virtually. During the April 12th episode of Battle rounds, Clarkson tweeted out a supportive message for Team Kelly. “I got chills watching that at home!” Clarkson wrote about a duet performance from Anna Grace and Ainae. “I can only imagine how your battle sounded live! So proud of you.”

Who Made It to the Knockout Rounds on Team Kelly?

Clarkson’s team will be smaller upon her return to The Voice Monday, April 19th, in time for the Knockout rounds. Per ET, here are all the Team Kelly contestants who made it through to the next round:

-Kenzie Wheeler

-Corey Ward

-Savannah Woods

-Ryleigh Modig

-Gihanna Zoe

-Anna Grace

-Avery Roberson

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Brought to Tears After Incredible Battle Round