Kelly Clarkson Fights Back Against In-Laws’ Legal Attacks

Back in 2007, former ‘Voice’ coach Kelly Clarkson was quite famous after having been the first winner of American Idol in 2002. Her debut single, “A Moment Like This” reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Charts that same year. After numerous other chart-topping successes, Clarkson won Grammys in 2006 for Best Pop Vocal Album and Top Female Vocal Performance, reports Grammy.com.

Does Clarkson Owe Her In-Laws Millions of Dollars?

Based on this, when Clarkson signed with Starstruck Management in 2007, she was already a superstar. Starstruck Management is owned by Clarkson’s former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock. It was through her work with the agency that she met her now ex-husband and father of her children, Brandon Blackstock. The couple divorced in 2020, but still have ongoing legal battles themselves.

That aside, Clarkson’s former in-laws are attempting to sue the 40-year-old pop culture icon for millions of dollars, alleging that they are the ones who are responsible for her stardom and success. According to legal documents obtained by Heavy, Starstruck Management is claiming that “In 2007, Starstruck agreed to manage Clarkson’s career. Like any other client, Starstruck invested a great deal of time, money, energy, and dedication to Clarkson. Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar.”

Starstruck’s attorneys assert that Clarkson now owes the management company millions of dollars in commissions, not only for what they have done for her over the 13-year period between her signing with them and divorcing Blackstock, but also for any future earnings.

According to People, the attorneys for the Blackstocks stated in 2020, “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Clarkson Fights Back with Countersuit

Clarkson insists she does not owe Starstruck anything, and she is not backing down. In fact, she has filed a countersuit, claiming that not only were the Blackstocks’ claims bogus, but so was their authority to practice as talent agents, reports The Sun.

The talk show host said both Brandon and Narvel Blackstock “acted as unlicensed talent agents, which they have denied.” The outlet also reports that Clarkson is “accusing them of violating the California Labor Code by ‘procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements.’”

In addition, Clarkson has demanded that “any and all agreements – including their reported verbal contract in which she agreed to pay them 15 percent commission on her gross earnings – be ‘declared void and unenforceable,’” the outlet reports.

Although the original lawsuit was filed by Starstruck in 2020, it is likely that it will continue to go on for at least another year. A new judge has been assigned, the Honorable Wendy Chang, which is likely contributing to the delay.

However, Clarkson’s ex, Brandon Blackstock, who is also the son of country music star Reba McEntire, is known for dragging out lawsuits. Case in point: issues related to the end of the couple’s marriage are still finding their way into the courtroom. Their most recent battle even caused their judge to delay his retirement to keep working on their case.

According to The Sun, the next hearing in the Starstruck case will not even take place this year – it is now scheduled for March 27, 2023.

READ NEXT: ‘This Year’s Love’: ‘Voice’ Winner Announces Surprise Engagement