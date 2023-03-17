Kelly Clarkson Praised After Pausing Interview: ‘Wonderful Person’

Fans of Kelly Clarkson are praising the singer and “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” TV personality after she stopped an interview twice to make sure she had the pronunciation of her guests’ names correct.

On March 14, 2023, Clarkson welcomed the K-Pop group TWICE onto her show, and she asked multiple times how to pronounce names. TWICE is made up of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Their translator, Catherine, also appeared on the show.

“I hope I’m saying y’all’s names right, and if I don’t, I’m sorry, I’m Texan,” Clarkson said at the beginning of the interview. When she asked individual questions, she asked the translator exactly how to pronounce the womans’ names, and fans loved the interaction.

In a separate video from the interview, Clarkson tried even harder to pronounce their names correctly. When the interviewer told her her pronunciation was fine, Clarkson took extra time to figure out how to pronounce Tzuyu’s name.

In response to the interview, one fan commented, “I like how Kelly tried to pronounce ‘Tzuyu’ correctly~ We love you, Kelly! For you respect TWICE members so much. Blessings from Taiwan.”

Fans Are Obsessed With Clarkson’s Interviewing Skills

After the video was posted on YouTube, fans took to the comment section to offer Clarkson praise.

“Kelly is seriously a wonderful person,” one person wrote in the YouTube comments. “She’s so kind and took the effort to properly say each member’s name down the the accent. Also the fact that she also made it a point to talk to each member and not just a select few was much appreciated.”

Another person wrote, “Kelly Clarkson is really amazing. She made everyone feel good especially Jeongyeon by respecting them and saying their names right.”

Another commenter shared that they believe this interview was “the most comfortable” the group has ever acted in an American interview. Many other commenters loved that Clarkson asked each person questions and shared that nothing felt fake about the interview.

“I love that Kelly really took time to know their names and talk to all of them. Her compliments sounds really genuine and sincere. I can’t wait to see more!” one person wrote.

At the time of writing, the interview has 438,000 views, which is a high jump from most of Clarkson’s interviews. Many of the videos on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube channel sit around 20,000 views.

Clarkson Took Time to Bond With the Group

TWICE came to be after competing on a show called “Sixteen,” they shared during the interview.

“Oh! I was on an audition show,” Clarkson shared excitedly. “We have that in common.” Clarkson is the first-ever winner of “American Idol,” on which she competed in 2002.

The group also told Clarkson they loved eating hamburgers, pizzas, chocolate, potatoes, and Takis and visiting grocery stores during their time in the United States.

“I found my sister in the group,” Clarkson said after members shared their love for pasta.

To watch “The Kellly Clarkson Show,” which airs daily via NBC syndication, check your local listings. “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.