Kelly Clarkson & Jake Gyllenhaal Sing Together in Song Battle

Kelly Clarkson has a lot of fun when it comes to her talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ There’s no denying that ‘The Voice’ coach can bring out her guest’s personalities with various segments as Jake Gyllenhaal, who was on to promote his new film ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant‘, learned in his Friday appearance on her program.

The two took part in the ‘Sing That Name That Tune’ challenge as another one of her guests on the show, the host of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Matt Iseman, served as the host. The segment has become a popular one on Clarkson’s show as it previously featured celebrities like Anne Hathaway in March 2022 and Kate Walsh this January.

Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Music Talent

Gyllenhaal has put together a successful acting career. He’s earned nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and even three Tony Awards. When it comes to his singing, it’s not something he showcases much in his films. Musical fans are aware of his singings chops, though. One of his well-known off-Broadway productiosn was in the 2017 revival of ‘Sunday in the Park With George.’

As Clarkson does best, she got him to really showcase his talent and personality during the ‘Sing That Name That Tune’ portion of his appearance. Gyllenhaal didn’t have much confidence going in, mentioning that’s “I’m just here so she can win.” Perhaps that was his attempt at downplaying his musical background.

Iseman called up the two contestants to stand before their respective platforms. As the clip shows, the music to Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” begins to play. It takes a few seconds before Gyllenhaal steps up to the podium slightly ahead of Clarkson and begins to belt out the words. The two end up going into a duet of the country song.

“Why am I doing an accent,” Gyllenhaal quips in the middle of his performance.

There’s a clear sense of fun being had between the two as Clarkson is elated at the fact that they were able to pull off the duet. The ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor couldn’t get over the twang he attempted to add to his arrangement.

“I don’t know why the accent came out,” he commented before reenacting his accent. “I’m so sorry to Billy Ray Cyrus. I apologize.” Clarkson, who returned to ‘The Voice’ this season after a one-year break, loved the impromptu accent, saying he “went Western” with his approach as he was able to win the first song of the segment.

The Winner of the Sing That Name That Tune is…

The next song that goes up sees the ‘Voice’ coach attempt to go up first before realizing she misheard the tune. Gyllenhaal correctly jumped in and hopped on the chorus of The Proclaimers “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” to pick up another point.

“I’ve listened to that song a thousand times,” Gyllenhaal passionately responded. “I remember my cassette tape, I would play it and walk around my block thinking I could walk 500 miles.”

The final song, worth five points, was The Killers hit, “Mr. Brightside” which drew the actor to the platform first as he staggered to correctly hop in but got there first, much to the surprise of Clarkson as Gyllenhaal joked afterwards, “Who knew it would be this easy?” The score wound up being 8-1 in favor of Gyllenhaal. Clarkson took the loss graciously, “He killed me, I didn’t even get one.”

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ airs daily on NBC.