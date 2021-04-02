WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Performs Duet Live With ‘The Voice’ Champion

Music superstar and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson released a duet with The Voice champion Jake Hoot early in 2021. Together, they performed the duet live for the first time on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson and Hoot first met when she coached him on season 17 of The Voice, which he ultimately won. She sings daily on her show in a segment called “Kellyoke,” and this time she invited Hoot to sing alongside her. They performed “I Would’ve Loved You,” during the March 31 episode of Clarkson’s talk show.

The song is about someone who feels wronged by a person they were in love with, and the ballad allows both of the singers to shine equally.

Hoot & Clarkson Sang ‘I Would’ve Loved You’

The performers sang their duet together live for the first time during “Kellyoke” on the March 31 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans were impressed.

“She is amazing. The only coach to take her artists into the future with her,” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments.

Hoot announced the duet with Clarkson on Twitter on January 11.

“The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that it was a duet. He wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Clarkson & Hoot Made an Emotional Music Video

When “I Would’ve Loved You” was released, Clarkson and Hoot made a touching music video that was in line with the theme of the song.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

The majority of the comments on the video at the time of writing compliment Clarkson’s voice and Hoot’s charisma.

Hoot shared the video on his Instagram and thanked many people in his life for making it happen.

The new track is the lead single from Hoot’s EP, Love Out of Time. Hoot shared that the song is about choices and consequences, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

