Kelly Clarkson Releases Duet With ‘The Voice’ Alum

Music superstar and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson has been working hard and making music throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and she’s now featured on a duet with The Voice winner Jake Hoot.

Hoot took home the title of The Voice on season 17 of the show after staying with Clarkson’s team for the whole season. Clarkson was the only person who turned her chair at his blind audition.

Hoot has become very successful since then, making his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 4, 2020.

Hoot and Clarkson Released “I Would’ve Loved You”

On January 28, Clarkson and Hoot released their new song, “I Would’ve Loved You.”

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you/ And I would’ve loved you,” Hoot and Clarkson sing during the chorus.

The track is the lead single from Hoot’s new EP, Love Out of Time. According to Music Mayhem Magazine, the song is about choices and consequences.

““It is a story about someone who has so much love to give, but due to the other person’s decisions, that love turns into a hate that lasts forever,” Hoot said. “I am so honored to have written this song with Jamie Floyd and Dean Sams, who are both incredible writers. I am beyond thankful to Kelly Clarkson for believing in me and recording this song with me! Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!“

Clarkson and Hoot Announced Their Collaboration in Early 2021

Hoot announced the big song on Twitter on January 11.

“The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that it was a duet. He wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Afterward, he sent Clarkson the song and she agreed to sing it with him right away.

“She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,” he said. “Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly.”

